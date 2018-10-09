By Anna Gabriela A. Mogato

TRANSPORT network company GrabTaxi Holdings Pte. Ltd has just partnered with Microsoft Corp. to improve their digital services in Southeast Asia.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Grab announced it has entered into a five-year agreement with Microsoft, with the transport network company set to utilize Microsoft Azure as its cloud computing platform.

While no exact amount was specified, Microsoft’s investment in Grab was said to see both parties collaborate on a broad series of technology projects.

Grab president Ming Maa said that making use of Microsoft’s expertise in fields such as big data and artificial intelligence, “will transform the delivery of everyday services and mobility solutions in Southeast Asia.”

“As a global technology leader, Microsoft’s investment into Grab highlights our position as the leading homegrown technology player in the region,” he added.

“We look forward to collaborating with Microsoft in the pursuit of enhancing on-demand transportation and seamless online-to-offline experiences for users.”

Peggy Johnson, executive vice president of Microsoft, said this strategic partnership “opens up new opportunities to innovate in both a rapidly evolving industry and growth region.”