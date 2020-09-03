Grab extends operations up to midnight

RIDE-HAILING company Grab Philippines on Wednesday said its GrabCar and GrabTaxi services have started operating until midnight in three major areas.

In a statement, Grab said its GrabCar and GrabTaxi services would operate from 5 a.m. to midnight in Metro Manila, Cebu and Pampanga.

“Before, it was up until 10 p.m. and now we expanded it to until midnight,” Grab spokesman Arvi P. Lopez said by telephone.

The company said it continues to provide free coronavirus tests to its drivers and delivery partners.

Grab also implements cashless transactions between passengers and drivers via GrabPay, debit or credit card.

Drivers and passengers must wear face shields and face masks throughout the trip.

Drivers can also cancel bookings if the passenger fails to wear the required face mask and shield, Grab said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) allows ride-hailing services such as Grab to charge a cancellation or no-show fee of P50.

Passengers will be charged if they cancel a booking more than five minutes after confirmation. A booking may also be canceled if a driver is at least 15 minutes late. — Arjay L. Balinbin









