GR Supra GT Cup Asia Philippines  champs to compete in regional round

E-MOTORSPORTS players who will represent the Philippines in the Asian Regional Round of the GR Supra GT Cup Asia this month have been crowned.

Following a series of competitions for the tournament’s leg in the country, hosted by Toyota Motor Philippines, emerging as champions were Terence Lallave, Johann Lance Padilla, and Jose Luis Altoveros.

Mr. Lallave, 35, topped the Sporting Class, while Mr. Padilla, 25, ruled the Promotional Class. Mr. Altoveros, 25, for his part, won the Media and Celebrity Class.

The three will compete in the Asian Regional Round set for Oct. 25.

Businessman and social media influencer Lallave from Quezon City surprised the field with a solid final round victory, surpassing early frontrunners.

Mr. Padilla, who is an aircraft mechanic and businessman, relied on steady showing in the three-round event, hacking out podium finishes that helped his cause in emerging ahead of the class.

Mr. Altoveros, a winner in the 2019 Vios Racing Festival’s Autocross Challenge banked on his experience to rule his class.

Aside from the regional-bound Lallave, Padilla, and Altoveros, TMP also recognized the winner for the Celebrity/Influencer class Reph Bangsil, and potential future Philippine champion, Junior Class winner Rusell Cabrera.

“We are very thankful for the passion and enthusiasm that Filipino gamers and e-motorsports fans have shown during the course of our inaugural GR Supra GT Cup Asia Philippines,” said Sherwin Chualim, First Vice President for Vehicle Sales Operations of TMP.

“We expect our champions to do their best to represent us well in the Asian Regional Round. We will continuously support them, and hopefully, their success inspires a lot more Filipino racers to pursue this sport that we really can excel in. Because of the success of the first season, we will seriously consider staging another tournament in the future.”

The Asian Regional Round of the GR Supra GT Cup Asia will be streamed over TMP’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/toyotamotorphilippines.

For more information, visit the official website at toyota.com.ph/gtcup. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo