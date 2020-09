Government spending on environmental protection increased last year from a year earlier, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

But expenditures on climate change and disaster risk mitigation projects declined, data showed.

Annual government environmental protection expenditure last year reached P24.608 billion, 9.1% more than in 2018.

Government spending on climate change and disaster risk mitigation projects declined by 12.6% to P242.563 billion. — Jobo E. Hernandez