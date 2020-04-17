Gov’t says P71B in cash aid released

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has released almost 90% or P71.2 billion of the initial emergency cash aid for low-income households affected by the Luzon lockdown amid a novel coronavirus disease pandemic.

The agency reported providing P1.3 billion in additional subsidy to 236,331 low-income families that are ineligible for the government’s cash transfer program for the poorest of the poor, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei B. Nograles said at a news briefing on Friday.

The amount was on top of cash aid given to 3.72 million poorest of the poor households, he said. — Charmaine A. Tadalan

















