Gov’t lifts nonessential travel ban

The government has lifted the ban on nonessential foreign travels by Filipinos starting Oct. 21.

Filipinos leaving the country must submit a copy of their roundtrip tickets and must have adequate travel and health insurance, presidential spokesman Harry L. Roque said in a statement on Friday, citing a decision by an inter-agency task force made up of Cabinet officials.

They should also sign a document acknowledging the risks of travel and must test negative to an Antigen test within 24 hours before their departure, he said.

“Outbound Filipino travelers shall likewise follow the guidelines of the national task force for returning overseas Filipinos,” he said.

Meanwhile, the task force has also allowed travel between areas under a general lockdown and those under a modified general lockdown, Mr. Roque said.

People aged 15 to 65 years may also now leave their homes and go out, he said, citing the body’s decision.

“Local government units may impose a higher age limit for minors, depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions,” he added.

The task force also asked local governments to exempt workers and people allowed to go out, as well as businesses from their curfews.

It also allowed the Trade department to adjust the operational capacities of businesses and activities allowed in places under a general lockdown.

Malls and business establishments may hold activities, subject to guidelines by the agency, Mr. Roque said. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas