THE TASK force leading the government’s pandemic response said on Thursday the administration is currently discussing with experts the viability of a plan to provide aftercare programs for coronavirus patients.

“We have talked to experts so we can explore ‘yung further mental care and social healing,” Secretary Carlito G. Galvez told a televised news briefing, noting that some coronavirus survivors have experienced mental health problems.

Mr. Galvez, chief of the pandemic plan implementation, said mental care and social healing programs are necessary to facilitate the recovery of survivors who have experienced abandonment and isolation. “Maraming mga pamilya ang nagbi-breakdown dahil kasi nakikita natin hindi nila alam ng gagawin (There are many families that break down because we see that they are at a loss on what to do),” he said.

Presidential Spokesman Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr., for his part, said the program is part of the government’s “reintegration” program for coronavirus patients.

The task force has yet to discuss the matter, Mr. Roque said at the same briefing. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza