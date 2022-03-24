THE GOVERNMENT has extended the deadline to submit bids for the World Bank-funded Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (Cebu BRT) to April 21 from March 28, citing the need to give prospective bidders more time to evaluate the bid documents.

In a bid bulletin, the Department of Budget and Management Procurement Service office said bids “must be delivered on or before April 21” for “Package-1: Works Cebu South Bus Terminal to Capital Urban Realm Enhancement (Link to the port).”

In its invitation for bid, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it received financing from the World Bank to support the Cebu BRT project.

It intends to “apply part of the proceeds with a sum of P1.05 billion toward payments under the contract for Package 1,” the DoTr noted.

The contract covers the construction of the BRT infrastructure, including the trunk lines, sidewalks, stations, and other elements.

The contractor is required to complete the project within 365 calendar days, it said.

On its website, the DoTr said the government expects the project to be fully operational by 2023.

The Cebu BRT is expected to field 250 buses with at least 21 stations upon full completion. “It will serve around 60,000 passengers a day,” the DoTr said. — Arjay L. Balinbin