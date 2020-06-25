Gov’t completes 14 port projects; 22 more due

THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said Tuesday that they completed 14 port projects so far, including some that were inaugurated virtually during the coronavirus crisis.

“To date, the DoTr and the PPA have completed 14 port projects, amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, and we are hoping to finish 22 more by the end of the year,” they said in a joint statement.

The projects consist of “new ports and improvements” to existing ports.

Some of the completed projects had to be “virtually inaugurated,” as mounting the traditional launch ceremony was difficult in lockdown conditions, they said.

The projects are ports in Coron, Palawan; Boac, Marinduque; Estancia, Iloilo; Iligan, Lanao del Norte; Jagna, Bohol; Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro; Ozamiz, Misamis Occidental; El Nido, Palawan; Tagbilaran, Bohol; Malalag, Davao del Sur; Currimao, Ilocos Sur; and Masao, Agusan del Norte. There are also two separate projects for the Iloilo Commercial Port Complex.

The government expects the newly-completed port projects “to bolster the operational capability of the current ports, specifically in inter-island travel and movement of essential goods across regions.”

22 MORE PORT PROJECTS

The DoTr and PPA said they target to complete 22 more port projects by December.

The projects include the Pier 18 rehabilitation and upgrade in Vitas, Tondo, Manila; the construction of a port operations building in Abra de Ilog, Occidental Mindoro; the Balanacan Port expansion project in Marinduque; the construction of the RC Pier and Ro-Ro ramp at the Port of Bansud, Oriental Mindoro; the construction of a back-up area at the Port of Bulalacao also in Oriental Mindoro; the construction of a Ro-Ro ramp and expansion project at the Port of Bulan, Sorsogon; and the construction of the Coastal Access Road project at the Port of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Also expected to be finished by the end of the year are the expansion of the Port of Capinpin, Bataan; the reconstruction of the Carmen Port in San Agustin, Romblon; the Cobo Port construction project in Cobo, Catanduanes; and the construction of port operations buildings at the ports of Coron, Currimao, Masbate, Mauban, Quezon, and Talaga in Mabini, Batangas.

The port rehabilitation and upgrading of RC wharf at the Port of Legazpi; the port expansion projects in Matnog, Puerto Princesa, Salomague, Ilocos Sur, Tablas, Romblon, and TMO Pasig; and the rehabilitation of the Port of Tabaco, Albay are also targeted for completion by the end of 2020. — Arjay L. Balinbin










