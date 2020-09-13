Gov’t calls on more private companies to use StaySafe.ph tracing app

THE NATIONAL task force handling the coronavirus response asked businesses, especially large corporations, to use the government’s StaySafe.ph application for contact tracing.

Vivencio B. Dizon, appointed “testing czar” of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response program, said among the companies that have already committed to use the app include SM Prime Holdings, Inc., Robinsons Malls, Filinvest Development Corp., and McDonalds.

“We enjoin other big companies like the Ayalas to register and sign up to StaySafe.ph,” he said in mixed English and Filipino during a briefing on Sunday.

Mr. Dizon, also the presidential adviser for flagship infrastructure projects, said they will now primarily use the app in transportation centers such as train and bus terminals to avoid the current practice of manual recording of commuters’ information.

StaySafe.ph, a government project in partnership with developer Multisys Technologies Corp., is envisioned as a national contact tracing application.

However, there has been a low number of registration among the population while various local governments have been launching their own apps.

— Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza










