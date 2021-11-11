THE DEPARTMENT of Transportation and the Department of National Defense on Thursday broke ground on the Metro Manila Subway Project’s Camp Aguinaldo Station.

Pre-construction works prior to the main construction of the Camp Aguinaldo Station include the “replication works of affected living quarters and medical gas storage, and rehabilitation of [a] warehouse,” the Transportation department said in a statement.

The project is a 36-kilometer rail line that is expected to reduce travel time between Quezon City and the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from one hour and 30 minutes to just 30 minutes.

The Transportation department has said the Metro Manila Subway Project is expected to start excavation activities in the first quarter of 2022.

The government broke ground on the first three stations in Feb. 2019 after the Transportation department signed a P51-billion deal with the Shimizu joint venture, which consists of Shimizu Corp., Fujita Corp., Takenaka Civil Engineering Co. Ltd., and EEI Corp.

While the public will have to wait until 2025 for full operations of the 17-station subway, the government is planning to launch partial operations, covering the first three stations by 2022. — Arjay L. Balinbin