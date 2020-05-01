Gov’t allows POGOs to partially resume operations

The government gave the green light for Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs) and their service providers to resume partial operations amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, the Philippine Amusment and Gaming Operations Corp. (PAGCOR) said on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, PAGCOR Chairman and CEO Andrea D. Domingo said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) approved the regulator’s recommendation to consider POGOs as part of the business process outsourcing (BPO), a sector that has been exempted from strict lockdown protocols.

She said only 30% of POGOs’ workforce will be allowed to operate per shift, provided that they have work permits and have tested negative from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Even with the partial resumption of POGO operations, we will put premium on the safety of their employees, and the gaming industry as a whole. While we recognize their huge contributions to nation-building, and their great viability as a funding source in these difficult times, we still have to practice extra precaution in striking a balance between health and economic benefits,” Ms. Domingo was quoted as saying.

Before being allowed to resume operations, POGO service providers will have to settle all their taxes with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and all other obligations with PAGCOR as of March.

The BIR earlier estimated around P27-billion worth of tax liabilities have not been collected from POGOs.

The online gambling firms will also have to pay the minimum guarantee fee that could reach P300-350 million for the month of April even with no operations, according to Ms. Domingo in a separate radio interview.

She said POGOs will also have to pay the salaries of their Filipino direct employees, estimated at over 31,600, for the month of April and during the days of operation.

POGOs will also implement safety measures such as provision of shuttle services, temperature checks at the office, maintain social distancing, proper sanitation and disinfection, as well as mandatory use of face masks.

“Meanwhile, employees who have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including those who are suspect or probable cases will not be allowed to work. The vulnerable groups, including the sick, immunocompromised, seniors, pregnant women, and those with co-morbidities will not be deployed,” the PAGCOR statement read.

Ms. Domingo said PAGCOR will notify the firms by Monday, and POGO service providers expected to resume operations a week after as they have to meet the requirements first.

POGO employees, whether Filipinos or foreign nationals, should first be tested for COVID-19 and must obtain a negative test result from a testing facility duly-registered with the Food and Drugs Administration.

The company should also establish an isolation room for employees who may start to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Accredited Service Providers Association of Pagcor (ASPAP) said its members will comply with the strict conditions of the government.

“To stress a point – POGOs are offshore gaming operators, while POGO service providers are typical Philippine-based BPO companies that are purely paid service fees,” ASPAP said.

Earlier, PAGCOR’s net income plunged 49.8% to P777.44 million in the first quarter from P1.55 billion in the same period last year after casino activities were banned during the lockdown which started in mid-March.

Ms. Domingo has said revenues can recover once the operations are allowed to resume. — Beatrice M. Laforga

















