Government to start work on 75 airport projects

THE Department of Transportation on Monday said it will soon begin work on 75 more airport projects.

“To date, the DoTr, in partnership with CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines)… have already completed 121 airport projects, while 114 are well underway, and 75 more are set to begin work soonest,” the department said in a statement on Monday.

According to a document obtained by BusinessWorld, the 75 airport projects include the construction of the administrative building of Clark International Airport; strip grade correction of the runway of Kalibo Airport; improvement of the passenger terminal building of Bacolod Airport; and construction of apron and taxiway, among others, of Catbalogan Airport.

Among the completed airport projects so far are the upgrade of airports in Laoag, Vigan, Tuguegarao, Palanan, Cauayan, Mamburao, Lubang and Romblon.

Projects that are currently ongoing are the upgrade of airports in Vigan, Basco, Calayan, Virac and Antique.

The DoTr said this is part of its mandate to advance air connectivity and mobility in the country despite the pandemic crisis.

In January last year, the Tourism department and the DoTr signed a memorandum of agreement to intensify infrastructure development that will support the development and promotion of tourism circuits across the country. — Arjay L. Balinbin