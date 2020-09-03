Government asked to allow motorcycle taxis during crisis

MOTORCYCLE taxi company JoyRide on Wednesday urged the government anew to let motorcycle taxis operate amid limited public transportation during a coronavirus pandemic.

While Congress is discussing measures that seek to legalize motorcycles as a new mode of transportation, the government can extend the pilot study on its viability, which ended in March, JoyRide business adviser Edwin D. Rodriguez said by telephone on Wednesday.

Congressmen on Tuesday supported the return of motorcycles on the road during a hearing, JoyRide spokesman Jose Emmanuel M. Eala said by telephone.

The House transportation committee supposedly wanted to endorse this to an inter-agency task force against the coronavirus.

“The recommendation was to resume the motorcycle taxi service and extend the pilot run,” Mr. Eala said.

Once the task force approves the congressional recommendation, it will be referred to the Transportation department, which is the implementing agency, he added.

“We cannot go full blast insofar as modes of transportation are concerned,” Mr. Eala said. “It is the position of ride-hailing service providers that the motorcycle taxi is a better alternative at this time.”

Transportation Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope O. Libiran said Congress might have to pass a resolution for another pilot program on motorcycle taxis.

“There has to be a recommendation from Congress before the task force can decide,” she said in Filipino.

Mr. Eala said the original pilot expired but was extended on Dec. 23 for three more months. “I think the idea of the House of Representatives is to urge the inter-agency task force to extend the pilot run in the same manner,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin









