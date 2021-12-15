GOOGLE LLC on Wednesday said it would help the government boost cyber-protection initiatives as Philippine elections near.

During a Senate hearing, Jean-Jacques Sahel, Asia-Pacific Information policy lead at Google, said the company had tweaked its policies to handle cyber-security risks.

“We have a number of teams and people at Google who are starting to work together to prepare for this,” he told senators. “We’re also working to organize to interact with the various stakeholders in the Philippines and doing some training in the lead-up to the elections.”

The Senate is holding hearings as part of a plan to amend the country’s cyber-crime law to address the proliferation of illegal activities online.

Mr. Sahel said Google is working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology, National Privacy Commission, Commission on Elections and other nongovernment groups on cyber-security.

Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, who filed the resolution with Senator Franklin M. Drilon, said Google and the government should work together to address security threats to the country’s democracy.

There had been instances when Google’s platforms were used to “undermine and influence electoral outcomes, and that’s why the partnership and stakeholder intervention is critical,” he said.

To fight against disinformation, Google has been working with experts on literacy training and support fact-checking initiatives, Mr. Sahel said. The company is also helping journalists and researchers by tailoring programs and providing funding and free tools such the Google Trends API.

Algorithms and automation are also being used to help enforce policies and sift through content to ensure Google is universally useful, accessible and trustworthy, he added.

Mr. Pangilinan urged Google to reconsider its ban on election advertisements in the Philippines.

“We hope you might consider reviewing the ban because in effect, the money that should have gone to political advertisements will now go to anonymous accounts and therefore even more difficult to monitor and difficult to hold accountability in terms of campaign funds going to these advertising platforms,” he said.

“We respect everyone’s position on the policy, but we would also note that the Commission on Elections has acknowledged that this policy will be, and I quote, ‘a big help for everyone,’” said Mr. Sahel.

He said Google would focus its efforts and resources on election-related initiatives that will help people access information through product features, media literacy programs and in promoting participation in the voting process.

Google’s election ad ban will cover ads bought through Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and shopping platforms for placement on Google, YouTube and partner properties from Feb. 8 to May 7 next year.

“This includes advertisements that promote or oppose any political party or the candidacy of any person or party for public office,” Mr. Sahel said.

The move comes amid pressure on social media platforms over their handling of political advertising during the US presidential election last year.

Social media have become political battlegrounds in the Philippines. Filipinos have topped global rankings for time spent on Facebook and other social media.

Social media platforms such as Facebook have helped boost President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s support base. Political analysts have seen them as having helped him win the 2016 elections. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan