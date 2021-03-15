Golden State Warriors snap slump with victory over Utah Jazz

ANDREW Wiggins snapped out of a recent slump with a season-high 28 points and Stephen Curry chipped in with a game-high 32 on Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors ended a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz at San Francisco.

Wiggins, who had failed to score at least 20 points in a career-worst-tying nine straight games, connected on 12 of 16 from the field and three of four from 3-point range in surpassing his previous season high of 27, recorded Dec. 29 at Detroit.

Curry, who had shot just eight of 29 on 3-pointers during the Warriors’ four-game skid, made six of nine against the Jazz, who had entered the game with the NBA’s third-best defense against three-pointers.

Donovan Mitchell (24), Rudy Gobert (24), Mike Conley (23), and Jordan Clarkson (21) all topped 20 points for the Jazz, who have lost four of their last six.

Golden State led almost throughout, but Utah edged within 103-102 on a short jumper by Clarkson with 7:36 to play.

Advertisement

Eric Paschall countered with a jumper for the Warriors, and when Jordan Poole added a dunk, Golden State had a five-point lead. Utah never again got closer than three.

Playing on his 33rd birthday, Curry also found time for nine assists and five rebounds for the Warriors, who won their fourth straight at home going back to Feb. 15.

Draymond Green contributed an 11-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in the victory, while Poole finished with 18 points off the bench and James Wiseman had 16.

Gobert snatched a season-best 28 rebounds to complete his third 20/20 game of the season for Utah, which had won its previous five games against the Warriors, including 127-108 at home in January.

The Warriors led 67-54 at halftime, which was mostly the result of a 15-0 burst after Utah had held its only lead of the half for just 17 seconds.

After Royce O’Neal put Utah up 11-9 with a 3-pointer in the sixth minute of the game, Curry immediately flipped the lead with a four-point play, the result of a 3-pointer on which he was fouled by Conley.

After Kelly Oubre, Jr. hit a floater, Curry connected on a layup, a short jumper and another 3-pointer. When Wiseman dropped in a hook shot, Golden State had built a 24-11 advantage.

Utah got within one midway through the second period, but this time, Golden State gradually pulled away, taking their 13-point lead into the break after Green slammed down a dunk with 2.1 seconds left. — Reuters