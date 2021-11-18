In time for Environmental Awareness Month, McDonald’s Philippines reinforces its commitment towards using environment-conscious and climate-friendly restaurant solutions as it opens its newest Green & Good store in Shaw Boulevard Wack Wack, Mandaluyong City. McDonald’s Green & Good stores allows the QSR giant to test and learn sustainable practices with its green building construction and utility efficient solutions. The first Green & Good store was launched in UN Del Pilar Avenue in Manila City in April 2021.

The Green & Good store in Shaw Boulevard Wack Wack is the first McDonald’s store in the country to adapt a modular system with its prefabricated pre-finished building construction. Compared to a traditional brick-and-block approach, each module is produced off-site and installed together with other modules on-site. This enables faster work in a controlled environment and promotes sustainability through reduced waste and impact of on-site construction activities.

The store was also built with repurposed and recycled material such as reclaimed wood, eco- pavers, and eco-bricks. Concrete fiber was used as an alternative material to steel rebars on slabs, pavements, and driveways. Even smaller details such as paint used made with low volatile organic compounds were prioritized with less environmental impact.

The Green & Good store also includes solar lampposts and photo and motion sensors as part of its utility efficiency solutions, as well as eco-friendly air conditioning for less energy consumption. Rainwater is also collected in a harvesting tank to be used for cleaning the store’s exterior.

“We are committed to provide a better and more environmentally sustainable McDonald’s for our customers and the communities we are a part of. We recognize that there is a lot more to be done but through our Green and Good platform, we are a step closer towards finding innovative ways to keep waste out of nature and drive climate action.” said McDonald’s Philippines President & CEO Kenneth S. Yang.

With the growing community of cyclists, the new store includes a Bike & Dine area where cyclists can comfortably enjoy their McDonald’s favorites without having to worry about the safety of their bicycles. The store also has a Bike Repair Station that has the tools cyclists would need to carry out basic bike repair or maintenance.

McDonald’s also partnered with Meralco to provide access to e-charging stations. The Green & Good store in Shaw Wack-Wack is the second store to provide their customers with Meralco E-Sakay’s e-Charging stations for e-bikes and e-scooters. Customers can simply plug-in their e-bike and e-scooter for a minimal fee of PhP1 for one-minute worth of charging.

Customers can also enjoy their food with the use of reusable packaging for dine-in such as reusable rice bowls, utensils, cups, and wooden stirrers.

Stricter implementation of solid waste segregation in the dine-in, kitchen and prep areas will be in place. McDonald’s Philippines aims to significantly reduce waste at sanitary landfill by conversion of paper waste to fuel, food waste to fertilizers and plastic waste to repurposed goods, as well as conversion of Vegetable Oil to biodiesel.

McDonald’s Shaw Boulevard Wack Wack is now open for 24 hours to serve customers via dine-in, take-out, ride-thru and McDelivery. Under its M Safe program, McDonald’s ensures the safety of its employees with close to 100% of its crew and managers in NCR now fully vaccinated. Along with the constant acquisition of Safety Seal Certifications, now in more than 60% of all restaurants nationwide, the QSR giant assured that they will continue to offer safe, feel-good experiences for customers whether through Dine-in, Ride-Thru, or Delivery, through crew and managers who are protected/healthy and working in a safe environment.

Be updated on when the next Green & Good store will open by following McDonald’s PH on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.