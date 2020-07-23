Going beyond sushi and tempura

TV HOST Adam Liaw visits his wife’s homeland and discovers what Japan has to offer in Asian Food Network’s newest series, Destination Flavor: Japan, set to premiere on July 23, at 9 p.m. On the show Liaw travels the entire length of the country from north to south, starting with snow-bound Hokkaido where tries sea urchin and pond smelt, all the way to sunny Okinawa where he discovers Japanese fusion food influenced by Chinese, American, Thai, and Korean flavors such as purple-flesh potato mochi and popping seaweed. Together with Liaw, watch how the Japanese prepare different dishes that are as eye-catching as they are mouth-watering, and see why Washoku, traditional Japanese cuisine, was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013. Destination Flavor: Japan will air on the Asian Food Network, which is available on Sky Cable CH 248, Cignal TV CH 62, and Destiny Cable CH 22.









