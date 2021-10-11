Going beyond 10.10

1 of 2

YOU might think the 10.10 sales are over, but Lazada’s own 10.10 sale is stretching to the 14th of October (or 10.14, as the kids might say it).

Lazada’s 10.10 sale is set around big brands, with participating brands including Lego, Unilever, Huawei, Nike, Procter and Gamble, and SC Johnson, among many others. Lazada is also unveiling two new features: 10% cashback, and premium offers from LazMall Prestige Flagship Stores like Jo Malone, NARS, Lanvin, Narciso Rodriguez (among others). Lazada is also reinforcing its “100% Legit or get 2x money back guarantee,” free shipping vouchers, 30-day returns, Lazada Bonus Discount Vouchers at P50 off for every P500 spend, and up to 90% off on authentic brands.

Among the item categories that have sold more during this second year of the pandemic, said Lazada Chief Marketing Officer Neil Trinidad during a Zoom press conference last week, were essentials, hobbies, baking supplies, gym clothes and equipment, gardening supplies, women’s clothing and loungewear, and lighting and decor.

He also said that they’ve seen twice as many orders as from before the pandemic. “We’re seeing sustained growth month on month,” he said. So they are ”continually expanding” their assortment of brands, along with an expansion of their network beyond the Greater Manila Area, onboarding sellers and communities in the Visayas and Mindanao.

During the Zoom event, they introduced their new brand ambassador, actress Bea Alonzo, who appears in a commercial for Lazada with Korean star and regional brand ambassador Hyun Bin. Ms. Alonzo said that her Lazada shopping cart has a wide range of products: from camera accessories to kitchenware. ”Wala yata akong favorites (I don’t think I have favorites). I shop them all,” she said during the press conference. The first thing she had ever bought off Lazada, she said, was a tent which she used to change outfits in during shoots. “It came on time!”

Speaking about their future plans, Mr. Trinidad said, ”Surprising our fans is something that we always look forward to. All I can say is that after 10.10, we still have 11.11 and 12.12 to go.”

For more information about Lazada’s 10.10 – 10.14 deals, visit lzd.co/LazMallBigBrandsSale. — J.L. Garcia