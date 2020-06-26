GMA Network’s digital TV receiver targets ‘millions’ of customers

Aiming to further expand its reach, GMA Network, Inc. on Friday officially introduced its digital television receiver called the GMA Affordabox.

In a statement, the network said it “aspires to enable every Filipino home to enjoy digital TV viewing experience.”

It said the GMA Affordabox was developed to be made accessible to “millions” of Filipino households nationwide.

“In celebration of this milestone of reaching seven colorful decades in the industry, we are more than grateful for the Filipinos’ continued trust in GMA Network as we reaffirm our commitment to deliver excellence in news and entertainment,” GMA Network Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Felipe L. Gozon was quoted as saying in a news release.

He said the company is offering its “high-quality” and “abot-kayang (affordable)” digital TV receiver in time for the 70th anniversay of the “Kapuso Network.”

The GMA Affordabox allows users to watch GMA, GMA News TV, and other free-to-air digital TV channels available in their communities.

The network said its product comes with a built-in multimedia player, allowing users to play compatible video files, view photos, and listen to music using a USB drive.

GMA Network President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr. said: “GMA Affordabox stays true to its name as we make it available in the market at an affordable price, without compromising quality.”

“GMA Network has teamed up with the best product developers and engineers to give you a device built with additional features and high-quality materials at an accessible price. Now, more Filipino homes can start enjoying digital TV viewing,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin









