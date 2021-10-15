GMA Network, Inc. launched a regional TV station in Zamboanga City, which will serve audiences in the Zamboanga Peninsula as well as nearby provinces of Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu.

In an e-mailed statement on Friday, the network said GMA Zamboanga will be its fourth regional TV station in Mindanao and it will also serve as GMA Regional TV’s Western Mindanao hub. It is also its tenth regional TV station in the Philippines.

Viewers can watch GMA’s local and national programs on GMA Channel 9 Zamboanga and GMA Channel 12 Jolo (Sulu).

“GMA Network, thru GMA Regional TV, remains steadfast in our commitment to deliver local news that matters and stories that inspire through multiple languages and dialects in various communities across the Philippines,” GMA Regional TV and Synergy First Vice President and Head Oliver Victor Amoroso said in a statement.

GMA also has regional TV stations in Northern and Central Luzon (GMA Dagupan and GMA Ilocos), in the Bicol Region (GMA Bicol), in Central and Eastern Visayas (GMA Cebu), in Western Visayas (GMA Iloilo and GMA Bacolod), in Northern Mindanao (GMA Cagayan de Oro), and South Central and Southern Mindanao (GMA Davao and GMA General Santos). — K.C.G. Valmonte