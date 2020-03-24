GMA Network allots P350M for workers, talents

GMA Network, Inc. is allocating P350 million for the salaries and benefits of its employees, talents and support personnel in light of the government-imposed quarantine period, the media network said on Monday.

In a statement, the company said it had earmarked around P350 million to cover the salaries, cash equivalent of rice benefits, and cash advances while operating on a lean workforce and adapting special work arrangements for its employees, talents and support personnel.

The Gozon-led network has also launched a fund-raising campaign for frontliners battling the new coronavirus disease.

“The funds raised are to be used to purchase face masks, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers, and gloves for medical workers of public government hospitals and frontliners at the border points,” it said.

Another fund-raising drive is intended for poor families in Metro Manila.

“Grocery packs and hygiene kits will be donated to daily wage earners and their families who lack the means to access basic needs and have lost their source of income following the quarantine,” the network said.









Over the weekend, ABC-CBN Corp. announced that Lopez-led companies have donated P100 million to its fund-raising campaign that aims to help local government units provide food and basic necessities to families affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown.

“ABS-CBN will be purchasing food and other basic necessities that the Filipino families need. At least four companies have already pledged to allocate stocks for the relief packages. These are Century Canning Corporation, Suy Sing Commercial Corporation, Republic Biscuit Corporation, and the Lucio Tan Group,” it said in a statement.

The Lopezes are among the big names in Philippine business who have separately responded to the plight of Filipinos as the new coronavirus prompted an enhanced community quarantine to contain its spread. — Arjay L. Balinbin

















