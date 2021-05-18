Globe took home a total of nine awards at the recently held eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards which had over 900 nominations across the region.

Globe myBusiness, Globe’s micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) group, shares in the company’s wins under the Most Valuable Corporate Response category for “Saludo SMEs” and “Heroes for Heroes” campaigns, each taking home a Silver StevieⓇ Award, while its annual “Gift Local” campaign takes home a Bronze StevieⓇ Award. These campaigns stem from the role that Globe myBusiness has taken to be the trusted partner of MSMEs in the country by empowering them with digital solutions that will make their businesses future-ready.

Meanwhile, Globe’s enterprise group, Globe Business also bagged a total of three awards for its thematic campaign on Recreating a Braver Tomorrow, which aimed to inspire and enable digital transformation through courageous leadership at all levels of the organization. The campaign won two Bronze StevieⓇ Awards for the following categories: Award for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications and Award for Innovation in Branded Entertainment. Likewise, the annual Leadership Innovation (Lead-In) 2020 Forum, which was held virtually for the first time, also won a Bronze StevieⓇ Award for Innovation in Business-to-Business Events.

“While the global health crisis has undoubtedly impacted the state of businesses nationwide, that did not hinder us from serving our customers despite the challenges and limitations. At the core of all these wins is our commitment to continuously innovate and come up with solutions that uplift the lives of our customers,” says Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO.

AdSpark, Inc., Globe Telecom’s digital advertising subsidiary, was also recognized with citations for “ThoughtSparkers: Guide to the Ever-changing Filipino” under the following categories: Silver StevieⓇ for Innovative Achievement in Sales or Revenue Generation; Bronze StevieⓇ Award for Innovation in Content Marketing and Branded Editorial; and Bronze StevieⓇ Award for Innovation in Marketing or Sales Literature.

Details about the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards and the 14 July awards ceremony, and the list of Stevie Award winners, are available at http://Asia.Stevieawards.com.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace in all 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region. The Stevie Awards are widely considered to be the world’s premier business awards, conferring recognition for achievement in programs such as The International Business Awards® for 19 years.