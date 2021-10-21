GLOBE Telecom, Inc. on Thursday said its wholly owned Asticom Technology, Inc., a shared services company, has launched a second subsidiary to help telecommunications companies speed up their fiber rollouts.

“Fiber Infrastructure and Network Services, Inc. (FINSI) is the latest addition to the Asticom Group,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

FINSI will provide end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions to telcos.

“We are on a mission to accelerate the Philippines into a connected nation, using innovative, leading-edge technologies and world-class local expertise,” FINSI General Manager Marc Kerveillant said.

Mharicar Castillo-Reyes, president and chief executive officer of Asticom Group, said her company aims to help the Philippines reach greater connectivity by being “the first-ever homegrown” engineering services provider supporting the major telcos.

In January, Asticom Technology launched its first subsidiary, Asti Business Services, Inc. (ABSI), to provide enterprises with end-to-end solutions for human resources, administrative, finance, and information technology functions.

ABSI aims to provide enterprise services to telecommunications, financial technology, information technology, retail, health, logistics, automotive, banking, education, real estate, and aviation companies. — Arjay L. Balinbin