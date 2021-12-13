Globe’s corporate venture builder, 917Ventures, recently introduced a new portfolio company, iNQUiRO, to help businesses make data-driven decisions in their operations. This start-up offers a suite of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered products that allows small, medium, and large enterprises to create exciting value for their customers.

iNQUiRO aims to address the challenges encountered by businesses in their journey towards data-driven insights, especially during the pandemic. These include access to the right data, tools, and technology. With its unique and unparalleled access to rich omnichannel data, iNQUiRO has developed products that can extract quick and actionable insights.

“By providing organizations of all sizes with access to otherwise unobtainable insights, we enable them to make exceptional and impactful data-driven decisions. This is what makes iNQUiRO truly a game-changer,“ said Pancho Reyna, Chief Operating Officer at iNQUiRO.

iNQUiRO’s products are designed to provide organizations with knowledge that creates impact — from customer analytics, to risk assessment and even fraud detection. Its products are also priced competitively to offer the maximum value for the organization and democratize access.

For instance, iNQUiRO’s 360° Customer Dashboard and Audience Builder, an intuitive platform, gives clients access to valuable consumer information, particularly behaviors and trends. The service is complete with optimized tools and resources that help businesses transform data into valuable and actionable insights and explore various opportunities.

Through the iNQUiRO Credibility Score, the start-up intends to use behavioral data in creating a credibility profile for consumers to help companies and organizations assess the credibility of consumers with limited or no available financial data and to provide these consumers with access to a wider range of financial products.

Aside from iNQUiRO, 917Ventures’ lineup of portfolio companies also includes mobile wallet giant GCash, digital health companies KonsultaMD and HealthNow, digital marketing solutions firm AdSpark, online grocery platform PureGo, and loyalty and e-commerce solutions provider RUSH.

917Ventures Managing Director Vince Yamat shared, “We put our customers and partners at the heart of what we do. As we expand our services and continue to grow our portfolio companies, we are committed to taking Globe’s vision of creating a digital nation forward, as we empower more Filipinos through our tech and digital solutions.”

The Globe Group strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 UN SDGs.

For more information about iNQUiRO, visit https://www.inquiro.ph/.

To know more about 917Ventures, visit https://917ventures.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

