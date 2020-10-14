Globe wins Asia’s Best CEO, CFO, CSR at Corporate Governance Awards

Globe CEO Ernest Cu is Asia’s Best CEO, and Rizza Maniego-Eala is Asia’s Best CFO (Investor Relations) at the Corporate Governance Asia Awards’ 10th Asia Excellence, with the theme, “Communicating through the Fog of Uncertainty: The story of the Asian Corporation response during the pandemic.” Globe is likewise named Asia’s Best CSR, Best Investor Relations Company (Philippines) and Best Investor Relations Professional (Philippines, Jose Mari Fajardo) at the 2020 Asian Excellence Award which recognizes environmental, ethics, sustainability, social and Asian values of corporate governance.

“I would like to thank the Asian Excellence Award for this recognition. We at Globe take pride in being able to rise above the challenges of an unprecedented pandemic, as a digital-ready, agile and collaborative company. This is a testament that Globe leads the way in connectivity, service, communication and sustainability,” said Cu.

For her part, Maniego-Eala said, “We welcome the commendation of the esteemed Corporate Governance Asia group of Globe’s transparency in our financial performance and prospects which is our commitment to our stakeholders.” On being Asia’s Best CSR, Globe’s Chief Sustainability Officer Yoly Crisanto said, “We thank the group for recognizing our service to the community through programs that uphold diversity, inclusivity, and humanity. We are fully committed to our purpose of doing a #GlobeOfGood.”

Aldrin Monsod, Founder, Managing Director and Publisher of Corporate Governance Asia shared his congratulatory message to Globe, “This year has been devastating for so many of us but we are grateful to God for still allowing us to continue our small mission in Asia despite the pandemic. We also would like to commend your amazing contribution to the Filipino people during these times of crisis. Your support is truly remarkable and a source of inspiration to us and to so many.”

Emerging as a true leader amid the health crisis, Globe released over P1.3 billion in combined services and assistance packages for COVID-19, consisting of support for Globe employees and vendor partners, services and promos, external fund-raising efforts, and monetary and in-kind donations. The award also commended the impressive scale and speed of Globe’s shift to work-from-home adaptability as well as its arrangements to safeguard the health of its employees. “This is an important part of this award which we hope to inspire the next generation of corporate leaders in Asia,” said Monsod.