Globe turns over 1,000 preloaded mobile phones to the country’s frontliners

Globe continues to support the connectivity needs of those at the forefront of the country’s COVID-19 response efforts by turning over 1,000 mobile phones to police, military, and naval forces and select hospitals nationwide.

The mobile phones are preloaded with 30-day unlimited AllNet Call & Text to all networks to enable the frontliners to attend to emergency situations quicker, as well as to communicate with their colleagues and family members without worrying about telecom expenses.

“We understand the hardships that our frontliners are facing and we are thankful for their heroic deeds. To help, we are doing our best to provide them with the connectivity they need to save lives, protect the public, and get in touch with their loved ones,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

“On behalf of the entire community of Rizal Medical Center, we thank you for your kind donation. Your support will enable our frontliners to enhance communication, as we continue providing excellent and compassionate healthcare to everyone who seeks consult. It is this ‘Bayanihan’ spirit that galvanizes us to continue in this battle. Once again, our wholehearted gratitude and together, we will overcome,” said Rizal Medical Center OIC Primo B. Valenzuela in his letter to Globe.

Aside from RMC, other hospitals which received the mobile kits are: Baguio General Hospital, San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital, National Center for Mental Health, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Tondo Medical Center, Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center. Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, National Kidney Transplant Institute, Manila Naval Hospital, Veterans Hospital, Northern Mindanao Medical Center. Ospital ng Maynila, Pasig City General Hospital, Rosario Maclang Bautista General Hospital, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Caloocan City Medical Center, Manila East Medical Center, San Juan Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Ospital Ng Makati, Philippine General Hospital, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

Other recipients include the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Navy, Philippine National Police, and the Ranao Rescue Team. Earlier, Globe also provided free GoWIFI internet connection in various hospitals and supermarkets across the country to address the connectivity requirements of frontliners, patients, and the general public.


















