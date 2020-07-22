Globe to tackle importance of network builds in LCC webinar

Globe will tackle the need for expanding its network to fast track the country’s pivot to digital transformation at the opening of the Liveable Cities Labs, a series of webinar sessions that aim to equip cities, leaders and stakeholders with knowledge and insights for designing better solutions and services for their communities.

Organized by the Liveable Cities Challenge (LCC), the League of Cities of the Philippines and Globe Business, the Liveable Cities Labs will have its inaugural session tomorrow, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 3-5pm through Zoom.

The opening series will be a discussion on Distance Learning under the COVID-19 pandemic and how the global lockdown has greatly impacted students, educational institutions and how education will be taught in the coming weeks.

For its part, Globe, represented by Vince Tempongko, VP for Site Acquisition and Management and Mark Abalos, Segment Head for Education, will discuss the importance of network expansion and how technology will help teachers and students cope with the new normal.

Tempongko is expected to discuss the importance of building a strong, reliable and expanded infrastructure to enable telecommunications companies to accommodate and uplift the digital experience of Filipinos all over the country. He will also discuss the crucial role of local government units in the network expansion of the telco industry.

Abalos, on the other hand, will share his insights on how the education system can use technology to create a resilient system that will allow students to continue to learn despite the challenges of the travel restrictions, health protocols and physical distancing.

Other speakers in the panel include: Salustiano Jimenez, Officer-in-Charge and Director of DEPED-Region 7; and Dr. Reynato Arimbuyutan, President of Colleges for Research and Technology.

The Liveable Cities Lab on Distance Learning under COVID will be moderated by Mr. Guillermo Luz, Chairman of the Liveable Cities Challenge.

Interested parties may register through this link: https://bit.ly/LCCLAB1EDUC









