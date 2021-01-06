Globe Subsidiary, Cascadeo, Wins Managed Services Provider of the Year

Globe’s recently acquired professional and managed services arm, Cascadeo, won Managed Services Provider (MSP) of the Year at the Channel Partner Insight Innovation Awards 2020.

“Whether it’s in the US or in the Philippines, Cascadeo sets the benchmark that today’s best services are powered digitally,” shared Peter Maquera, Cascadeo CEO and Senior Vice President for Globe Business. “We’re proud of Cascadeo’s recent achievement. Globe’s investment in the company strengthens its cloud-based services, enabling more customers to benefit from the Cloud. We’re fortunate that we embraced it early on. And now, we’re driven to share the successes we’ve gained with our enterprise clients.”

Despite the pandemic, Globe was able to complete its acquisition of Cascadeo in November 2020. Globe Business has been working in tandem with Cascadeo to help enterprises build the necessary infrastructure for a digitally-driven future. Apart from playing a key role in providing Globe clients with cloud managed services, Cascadeo also lends its expertise in cloud-based products.

“On behalf of the Cascadeo family, we’re glad to be selected MSP of the Year. This is tremendous validation for our customer-client, AIOps-first approach to the Cloud and on-premise managed services. The cascadeo.io platform is our secret sauce and the crown jewel, allowing us to deliver AI-assisted operations to companies large and small,” shared Jared Reimer, Cascadeo President and Co-Founder.

Globe and Cascadeo’s cloud-enabled operations allowed the company to quickly transition to 100 percent remote work despite the pandemic.

Together with Globe, the leading MSP continues to invest in cascadeo.io—an award-winning managed services solution that includes 24/7 expert support, round-the-clock monitoring and incident response ensuring businesses remain online, operational, and scalable.

By leveraging on Amazon Web Services and other artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, the platform studies a company’s normal operational patterns and detects issues in a customer’s cloud environment to avoid service-impacting incidents.

Globe Business, together with Cascadeo, is looking towards a promising future for Philippine enterprises as the Cloud propels digital transformation, with a 14.96% growth from 2019 to 2020 according to International Data Corporation.

Maquera explained, “Our growth spurred by the Cloud is an experience that we can’t help but share with our customers. We’ve achieved amazing results and we want to replicate the same throughout the country by offering businesses complete flexibility in costs, scalability when it comes to building cloud infrastructure, insights gathered by intelligent solutions, and expertise from dedicated teams.”

Future-proof your business with Globe Cloud Solutions. Contact your Globe Business Account Manager to learn more. You may also visit our website to learn more about Cascadeo and the rest of our cloud services.