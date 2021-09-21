GLOBE Telecom, Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc. have seen a significant boost in global scores for their fifth-generation (5G) games and video experience scores when compared to their scores on the fourth-generation (4G) network, latest data from mobile analytics company Opensignal showed.

In Opensignal’s global survey of top 30 mobile operators, Globe and Smart, the wireless arm of PLDT, Inc., came in first and second for overall 5G gaming experience improvement over 4G, with scores of 65.2% and 42.2%, respectively. TrueMove H of Thailand received a score of 37.1%, coming in third place.

Released on Monday, Opensignal’s “5G Global Impact” report recognized the top 30 operators with the “greatest uplift” on four measures of mobile network experience: download speed experience, upload speed experience, video experience, and games experience.

Globe and Smart had 5G video experience scores of 32.8% and 23.4%, respectively, placing them second and third, respectively, over their 4G video experience scores. The AIS of Thailand scored 36.6% and took first place.

“This highlights the impressive improvements in their mobile experience that Filipino users see when upgrading to the latest generation of mobile technology,” Opensignal said.

In terms of the 5G video experience that uses a combination of real-world measurements of video streams from smartphone users over an operator’s 5G network — including picture quality, stall rate and loading time — to reflect users’ perceived video experience using an International Telecommunication Union (ITU) derived approach, Smart is a “global leader” with its score of 81.6 points out of 100.

“Both Globe and Smart… [were] in the top 30 for all four measures of 5G Global Impact — the percentage improvement in the download speeds, upload speeds, games experience and video experience observed by Opensignal’s users on an operator’s 5G network compared to that seen on its 4G network,” the mobile analytics company noted.

