COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the mental health of Filipinos across different groups all over the archipelago. From frontline workers, parents balancing work and family, children trying to cope with online learning, people living alone, those with pre-existing mental health conditions—the pandemic has adversely affected the lives of many.

Thus, as the Philippines and the world celebrate mental health this month, Globe shows its support through various initiatives that help raise awareness on mental health and well-being. This is the company’s way of showing Filipinos that they are not alone in this fight.

“Today there are many people who are experiencing mental health issues due to the pandemic. And just like how we need to take care of our body, we also need to take care of our emotional and psychological well-being. We are trying to reach out to as many people as we can to remind them that there are existing support platforms they can reach out to,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

Through its #PlantHappinessPH mental health campaign, which went live last September 27, Globe encouraged everyone to find joy in simple pleasures. The campaign has, so far, received more than 1,400 video entries from people from all walks of life and has already amassed a whopping 264.9 million views on TikTok.

With a musical score of “Better Days 2.0,” performed by renowned Filipino artist Quest, #PlantHappinessPH put the spotlight on dancing and planting as a way to relieve people of both stress and anxiety during these difficult times. It sought to spread joy and happiness to show hope, no matter how challenging these days may be.

Globe also took part in the National Mental Health Week and the Philippine Mental Health Association’s (PMHA) “Light Up Blue for Mental Health!” By lighting its corporate headquarters lobby chandelier, Globe was able to provide support for the initiative. The activity reminded people that they are never alone in their mental health journey and that stories of hope and courage come from all corners of the world.

Meanwhile, KonsultaMD, a joint venture of Globe’s 917Ventures and Salud Interactiva, brought together some of the country’s most popular artists for a concert entitled “Be Kind to Your Mind” last October 9.

The artist lineup included actress and singer Nadine Lustre, indie rapper, singer-songwriter Curtismith, folk-pop band Ben&Ben, and two of the nation’s hottest DJs—Nix Damn P and Marvelous. The event was the culmination of KonsultaMD’s month-long “Be Kind To Your Mind” campaign, which sought to spread awareness about the importance of mental health among Filipinos.

As part of the campaign, customers can get a free one-month health plan with 24/7 unlimited access to KonsultaMD’s licensed mental health professionals until Oct 31. To avail of the promo, download the KonsultaMD app and use the voucher code BEKINDTOYOURMIND.

Earlier, Globe also collaborated with the DepEd Disaster Risk Reduction Management Services (DepEd-DRRMS) and the Bureau of Human Resource and Organizational Development-Employee Welfare Division (BHROD-EWD) to back the well-being of teachers through the TAYO Naman! (Tulong, Alaga, Yakap at Oras para sa mga Tagapagtaguyod ng Edukasyon) program. TAYO Naman! is an online Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) initiative for all education advocates, including teachers, non-teaching personnel, and parents, under Globe’s Global Filipino Teachers Program.

Globe is also working with numerous organizations to encourage people suffering from mental health issues to reach out and get help through free emotional crisis hotlines. This includes lifelines like the HOPELINE, which offers free mental health support, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People in mental distress can contact the hotline through 2919 (toll-free for all Globe and TM subscribers), (02) 804-HOPE (4673), or 0917 558 HOPE (4673).

HOPELINE is also included in the telehealth service integrator HealthNow app. Globe and TM subscribers may quickly call HOPELINE for FREE anytime they want to talk to someone.

World Mental Health Day is a project of the World Health Organization. It is celebrated every October 10 to raise awareness of mental health issues worldwide and mobilize efforts in support of mental health. The day also provides an opportunity for all stakeholders working on mental health issues to talk about their work and what needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 3, on providing good health and well-being, and SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the United Nations Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

Learn more by visiting www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.

