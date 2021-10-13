Customers remained loyal to their network despite the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) commercial launch last September 30, with Globe cornering the network of choice if they do decide to move. This proves that the company’s unwavering efforts to provide care for its stakeholders, the massive network upgrades and expansion, and the relevant offers across the Globe Group are well-appreciated by its customers.

MNP is a global practice that enables mobile network subscribers to transfer to another service provider or shift from postpaid to prepaid or vice versa without changing their number.

Prior to its launch, there have been statements made by various industry stakeholders on the possibility of massive migration of customers from one network to another. However, the current trend on the number of customers availing of MNP is saying otherwise. The large majority of Globe customers decided to stick it out with the more reliable, tried and tested network and product offerings of the digital solutions provider.

A recent Reddit poll also yielded similar results. A substantial number or 66% of respondents said they wished to stay with their current network. If they were to move, Globe topped the network of choice with 17% saying Globe is their preferred provider. Only 5% chose the third player.

“Ultimately it’s really all about the customer’s freedom of choice. We are deeply grateful to our customers for their trust and support. In return, we are doing our best to show our customers that now is the best time to be with Globe, because to us our relationship with our customers goes way beyond their mobile number,” said Darius Delgado, Globe Head of Consumer Mobile Business.

Globe ensures both existing and new subscribers that the company is always ready to provide them with the products and services that fit and uplift their lives to ensure they get the most out of their plan or promo. Using the number they love, members of the Globe family can get the right deals for their budget, rewards for their loyalty, and the care they need.

Globe is set to introduce new device deals, plan discounts, and SIM samplers soon. Customers can also avail of offers from the digital platforms under the Globe Group, including the country’s leading e-wallet service GCash and telehealth services KonsultaMD and HealthNow.

It also continues to undertake an aggressive network rollout which includes expanding 5G coverage to over 1,800 sites across the country and making available new one million fiber lines to homes.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 UN SDGs.

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

