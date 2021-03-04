Globe ramps up spending to provide care for its customers

At times like these, prioritizing spending on the things that matter is absolutely essential. Globe has ramped up its spending not only to deliver better service through network improvements but also on how the company delivers care for its customers. After all, for any business to thrive especially during periods of difficulty, what’s important is to focus on who matters most – the customer.

For example, what used to be a not so affordable but sought-after product by Filipinos such as health insurance has now been made available by Globe to its millions of customers through GInsure. GInsure helps you stay protected through products that provide coverage against emergencies at very affordable packages and rates. It helps customers achieve peace of mind with strong covers for health, sickness, income loss and more, without the hassle of long forms and application processes.

Those who have availed of GInsure via GCash will also receive double the insurance coverage especially amidst this critical time of COVID-19 and rising dengue cases. Martha Sazon, President and CEO of Mynt, said “Reaching out to our customers via platforms that they use everyday such as GCash is the best way to make them feel more cared for. Our customers deserve double the coverage for them to thrive in these challenging times, and GCash is one of the best avenues for this.”

Mobile and broadband subscribers likewise continue to receive #ExtraCareAtHome, since they are covered with microinsurance as well as telemedical consultations via KonsultaMD, ensuring contact-free and secure consultations with actual doctors wherever patients may be. All current subscribers of Globe At Home can enjoy this extra care benefit. They just need to go to the Globe At Home app to get the free voucher and register to KonsultaMD.

knowledge that Filipinos are looking out for each member of their family, and we assure our customers that we strive to provide them with not just better connectivity but also help keep them protected with free access to KonsultaMD and very affordable and accessible health insurance through GInsure,” said Darius Delgado, VP and Head of Broadband Business at Globe.

When it comes to loyal customers who want to maximize their hard-earned points, Globe Rewards recognizes the value of taking care of one’s health as it launches new promos to help you achieve your wellness goals. From March 1 to 7, Globe Rewards is offering customers a unique set of offers and special promos from Generika, GoHealth, GInsure, HealthNow, and KonsultaMD. Plus, they can also enjoy discounts during Flash Deal Wednesdays with attractive offers as low as 1 Rewards point.

Customers can also take advantage of HealthNow’s vouchers for medicine delivery or video consultations. For those who want to stay prepared without breaking the bank, customers can also redeem health insurance from GoHealth and GCash’s GInsure. GoHealth provides COVID-19 and dengue insurance coverage.

“We aim to provide our customers with a well-rounded portfolio of rewards that includes essential health services such as insurance and medical consultations. In fact, for as low as 5 Rewards points, our loyal customers are able to avail of COVID-19 protection,” said Joey Kilayko, Head of Globe Rewards.

Now more than ever, living healthier and having easier access to medical services are a must.

Download the GCash, Globe At Home, and Globe Rewards apps now on Google Play for Android and on the App Store for iOS, or visit the following sites:

https://www.gcash.com/

https://www.globe.com.ph/apps-content/globe-at-home.html

https://glbe.co/GRewardsApp

