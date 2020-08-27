Globe provides connectivity solutions for online learning at STI Education Services Group, Inc.

Online learning is part of the new normal as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage on in the country. With educational institutions transitioning to distance learning as part of the Department of Education and the Commission on Higher Education’s mandate, STI Education Services Group Inc. partnered with Globe for their Load Up service, which will prove vital in students’ access to learning management systems, websites, and various apps needed for online education.

Through the partnership, the institution secured Globe’s Load Up service, which gives unlimited prepaid credits to multiple recipients. The Load Up service can only be accessed via a secure web-based platform where recipients of the prepaid load credits or promos from Globe are managed in real-time.

“As internet connectivity becomes of greater importance for education, we have sought plans and solutions to make learning more accessible for students coming from different walks of life. Our partnership with Globe is one way of fulfilling our commitment to the learning continuity of our students and to empower them to continuously access their learning modules, tools, and apps while at home despite the pandemic,” shares Aisa Q. Hipolito, Vice President for Academics at STI Education Services Group, Inc.

Moreover, in response to the increasingly digitized time, the institution has launched its own eLearning Management System (eLMS), which is an online platform that contains resources from handouts, modules, and assignments needed by students to enable learning. The eLMS is accessible via tablet, smartphone, desktop computer, or laptop. Students can review, study ahead, and get in touch with schoolmates as well as their professors anytime and anywhere–all in the comfort of their home.

Established on August 21, 1983, STI is one of the largest networks of schools in the country. It has more than 80,000 students nationwide and provides ICT-enhanced programs in the field of Information & Communications Technology, Tourism Management, Engineering, Hospitality Management, Arts and Sciences, Maritime, Business & Management, as well as Senior High School.

As a testament to the educational institution’s dedication to its vision, STI’s learning delivery system has been audited by a third-party group known as TÜV Rheinland. The school received an ISO Certification 9001:2015, which ensures that all students in STI campuses nationwide receive the same level of quality education through set standard courseware, certifications, and faculty training.

The institution’s consistent growth over the years has been made possible thanks to its unique value proposition called the Enrollment to Employment (E2E) system. Through the system, STI students are equipped with the right skills and attitudes needed in their respective job markets and are given job placement assistance.

#Recreate. The way we learn.

Globe is helping institutions integrate technology through mySchoolSURF, a lineup of internet promos designed to help students and instructors. Plans start at P199, which comes with 34GB of data allocation valid for seven days.

All plans come with 4GB daily data allocations for pre-defined apps useful for learning. This includes video conferencing tools like Zoom, and research and productivity platforms such as Office 365, Canva, Blackboard, and Course Hero. It also comes with access to messaging apps like Viber, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger. Institutions can allot data for other platforms for exams, special projects, or other learning needs.

By bridging teachers to information and technology that enable continuous learning, especially during times of crisis, Globe continues to prove itself an invaluable partner in promoting 21st Century Learning and in improving resilience in education.









