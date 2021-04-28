Global leader in conversational AI

Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest Cu joins the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed LivePerson, Inc., a global leader in conversational AI.

Cu’s membership in the board of LivePerson will help chart the company’s course in addressing consumers’ growing demand to use conversational commerce in engaging with brands.

US-based LivePerson is a global technology firm that develops conversational commerce and AI technology. It is the developer of the Conversational Cloud, a software platform that the world’s largest brands use to build and run AI-powered automations to make it easy for customers to make purchases and ask questions via messaging.

“I am proud to join LivePerson, one of the world’s most innovative companies. And just like in Globe where innovation is a part of our DNA, LivePerson’s vision for conversational commerce seeks to transform lives for the better through technology,” said Ernest Cu, Globe President, and CEO.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9 which believes that “inclusive and sustainable industrialization, together with innovation and infrastructure, can unleash dynamic and competitive economic forces that generate employment and income.”

To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.