Globe partners with Microsoft Office 365 to power virtual education

Globe expands its initiatives to maximize digital education through Microsoft Office 365 solutions. Due to COVID-19, digital learning emerged as a means to continue communication and collaboration between students and teachers while at home. However, because of insufficient digital infrastructure and tools, not all educational institutions are equipped to manage remote learning.

“It is a perfect time for educational institutions to maximize the learning and productivity platforms that teachers, students, and staff can use to make sure that learning is uninterrupted. With Globe and Microsoft teaming up, we can assure that learning continues even at the confines of the homes”, said Mark Abalos, Globe’s Segment Head for Education.

Compared to other Learning Management Systems (LMS), Microsoft Office 365 Education offers a richer, more secure, more affordable, and more productive platform that works across a range of devices. It also provides educational resources suited to every teacher and learner’s need, style, and budget. The platform can significantly improve the process and the delivery of virtual learning.

The Office 365 Education platform creates a modern classroom all in the cloud for a professional learning environment. Educators can easily monitor student participation, manage assignments and feedback, as well as create documents, spreadsheets, and presentations needed for the class. In addition, it can support the school’s learning program, whether blended, face-to-face, or purely virtual.

During this health crisis, Globe has continuously provided technology that can digitally transform learning. In addition to flexible learning solutions and tools for educational institutions, Globe offers a comprehensive onboarding process, teacher training, and after-sales support.

Advertisement

Even with the hopeful release of the COVID-19 vaccine, virtual learning is both the safest and most reliable method to continue education. With the help of Globe and Microsoft, educational institutions will be provided with stable, reliable, and secure platforms that can maximize digital learning through this health crisis.

#Reinvent the way we learn.

By bridging teachers to information and technology that enable continuous learning, especially during times of crisis, Globe continues to prove itself an invaluable partner in promoting 21st Century Learning and in improving resilience in education.

Learn more about our offers at https://www.globe.com.ph/business/sme/education-offers.html