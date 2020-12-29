Globe offers free data to some customers

GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is offering 10 gigabits (Gb) of free data to selected home prepaid WiFi customers who were not able to reload their devices since the latter part of October.

The data will be valid for seven days after receipt, Globe said in a press release on Tuesday.

Customers can automatically reactivate their SIM cards and will receive a one-month subscription to the Viu streaming platform. The selected customers have been notified either by their mobile app or by mobile text message.

“We know the importance of being connected especially with our loved ones amidst the travel restrictions and health protocols. We are also aware that the holiday season gives families their much needed bonding and relaxing moments,” Globe Vice-President for Broadband Business Darius Delgado said.

Globe saw a 22% drop in its third-quarter attributable net income to P4.39 billion.

Advertisement

The company said its service revenues declined 3% to P36.68 billion after a drop in traditional voice and mobile SMS, which had been partly mitigated by an increase in mobile data use.

The Philippines ranked 110th out of 139 countries in mobile internet speeds in November, with average mobile connectivity download speeds of 18.49 megabits per second (Mbps), according to the Speedtest Global Index run by American internet testing and analysis firm Ookla.

It ranked 103rd out of 176 countries for fixed broadband download speeds, with 28.69 Mbps. — Jenina P. Ibañez