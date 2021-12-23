Field teams bring Christmas cheer as more areas restored

Globe is the first to restore network services in 16 municipalities and other areas across Palawan. Host to one of the country’s most beautiful beaches, Palawan experienced the tail end of typhoon Odette’s wrath, downing critical telecommunications infrastructure.

Scattered debris and collapsed bridges hindered travel causing our field teams to trek for several hours in order to reach our cell sites.

In San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, reinforcements from South Luzon have arrived paving the way for needed immediate repairs. Despite spending three nights on-ground, the team continues to work 24/7 to ensure network restoration in the area.

Mindanao is now closer to completion while Visayas restoration efforts remain in full throttle.

Our teams are working tirelessly on simultaneous cell site repairs across different areas affected by typhoon Odette.

Free and unlimited GoWiFi

Globe is also providing FREE and UNLIMITED GoWiFi in select malls, government offices and airports in Visayas and Mindanao areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

AGUSAN DEL NORTE

Butuan Airport

Robinsons Butuan

AKLAN

Gaisano Capital Boracay

ANTIQUE

Robinsons Antique

BOHOL

Tagbilaran, Bohol City Hall

Bohol Provincial Capitol

BUKIDNON

Robinsons Place Valencia

CAMARINES SUR

Gaisano Capital Iriga

CAPIZ

Roxas Airport

Pueblo de Panay Central Terminal

Robinsons Place Roxas

CEBU

Ayala Center Cebu

Ayala Malls Central Bloc 10 – Cebu

Central Bloc Ayala Mall

Gaisano Capital Danao

Gaisano Fiesta Mall

Gaisano One Pavilion Mall

Robinsons Cybergate Cebu

DAVAO DEL NORTE

NCC Tagum

Tagum City Hall

Robinsons Tagum

ILOILO

Iloilo Airport

Iloilo City Hall

Festive Walk Iloilo

Festive Walk Parade

Gaisano Capital Iloilo

Gaisano Capital Oton

Gaisano Capital Passi

Graciano Lopez-Jaena Park

Marymart Center

Robinsons Jaro

Robinsons Place Iloilo

Robinsons Place Pavia

The Shops @ Atria

DAVAO DEL SUR

Francisco Bangoy International Airport

Abreeza Mall

Azuela Cove

Davao City Health Office

Duterte Site – Admin Bldg.

Duterte Site – Presidential Suite

Duterte Site – PSG

Duterte Site – Secretariat Bldg.

Felcris Centrale Mall

Gaisano Mall of Davao

NCCC Mall Buhangin

Philhealth Office – Davao

Robinsons Cybergate Davao

Victoria Plaza Fast food

LANAO DEL NORTE

Robinsons Iligan

LEYTE

Duptours Terminal

Gaisano Capital Tacloban

Gaisano Capital Tacloban Central Mall

Ormoc Airport

Robinsons Place Ormoc

Robinsons Tacloban Main

MAGUINDANAO

Mall of Alnor-Mindanao

Superama

MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL

Labo Airport

Gaisano Capital Ozamis

MISAMIS ORIENTAL

Agora Terminal

Centrio Mall

El Salvador City Hall

Gaisano Mall CDO

Limketkai Mall Atrium

Ororama Cogon

Robinsons Cagayan de Oro

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL

Ayala Malls Capitol Central

Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod

Robinsons Place Bacolod

The District – North Point

NEGROS ORIENTAL

Evermall

Lee Super Plaza

Robinsons Place Dumaguete

UniTop Mall Dumaguete

SOUTH COTABATO

Robinsons Place Gensan

ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE

Lee Plaza

ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR

Southway Square Mall

Yubenco Starmall

For more information on GoWiFi sites visit: https://www.facebook.com/262238357573155/posts/1318659545264359/?d=n.

Globe sets up Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in affected regions

Globe has beefed up its Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations in Visayas and Mindanao, including Palawan to keep our kababayans connected. Those in operation include the following:

In Palawan:

Brgy. Bucana Covered Court El Nido, Palawan Bodegatel, Barangay Sta. Monica Talipapa, Puerto Princesa City Wescom Road, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City

In Visayas:

Brgy. 3, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental Brgy. 1 Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental San Jose Gymnasium, San Jose, Negros Oriental Brgy. Suba, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental Bais City Gymnasium, Negros Oriental Tanjay Pubic Market grounds, Tanjay City AB Building, Zone 5, Rizal St., Sogod, Southern Leyte Kangleon Street, Brgy. Mambajao, Maasin City, Southern Leyte

In Mindanao:

Tourism Information Center fronting Jollibee Mambajao, Camiguin Catarman Municipal Hall, Camiguin Poblacion 2 Near Rd. Pawnshop, Santiago Agusan del Norte Public Market, Brgy. 5, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur (near Enterprise Bank) Poblacion Prosperidad, Beside Overland Terminal, Agusan Del Sur City Hall Compound, Rizal St., Brgy. Taft, Surigao City Capitol Road, Brgy. Washington, Surigao City Public Market, Brgy. Mangagoy, Bislig City Poblacion, beside Gasul Outlet, Tubod, Surigao del Norte Poblacion, in front of PNP Office, Placer, Surigao del Norte Poblacion, Near 7-11, Claver, Surigao del Norte

#GlobeOfGood

Since deployment of relief efforts in several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao — Globe, along with its partners Ayala Foundation, Inc., GMA Kapuso Foundation, and Rise Against Hunger Philippines have already reached over 3,600 families.

Aiming to extend much-needed support for families affected by Typhoon Odette, relief packs provided to families include basic food and water supplies to help them get through with their daily needs.

Areas reached by the relief efforts so far include Bacolod, Bislig, Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro, Dinagat Islands, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Maasin City and Sogod in Southern Leyte, several areas in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.

Globe and Ayala Foundation turn over donations to Siargao Island (top row) and several barangays in Surigao del Norte (bottom row).

Globe and TM customers have since raised over PhP 490,000 worth of donations through their Globe Rewards points. Donation channels remain open through the new GlobeOne and the GCash apps.

To access #GCashGivesBack QR Codes of partner-beneficiaries, you may make donations by scanning those in this LINK.

For more information on Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations set up in the affected areas, please visit www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom.

