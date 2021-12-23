Field teams bring Christmas cheer as more areas restored
Globe is the first to restore network services in 16 municipalities and other areas across Palawan. Host to one of the country’s most beautiful beaches, Palawan experienced the tail end of typhoon Odette’s wrath, downing critical telecommunications infrastructure.
Scattered debris and collapsed bridges hindered travel causing our field teams to trek for several hours in order to reach our cell sites.
In San Carlos City, Negros Occidental, reinforcements from South Luzon have arrived paving the way for needed immediate repairs. Despite spending three nights on-ground, the team continues to work 24/7 to ensure network restoration in the area.
Mindanao is now closer to completion while Visayas restoration efforts remain in full throttle.
Our teams are working tirelessly on simultaneous cell site repairs across different areas affected by typhoon Odette.
Free and unlimited GoWiFi
Globe is also providing FREE and UNLIMITED GoWiFi in select malls, government offices and airports in Visayas and Mindanao areas affected by Typhoon Odette.
AGUSAN DEL NORTE
Butuan Airport
Robinsons Butuan
AKLAN
Gaisano Capital Boracay
ANTIQUE
Robinsons Antique
BOHOL
Tagbilaran, Bohol City Hall
Bohol Provincial Capitol
BUKIDNON
Robinsons Place Valencia
CAMARINES SUR
Gaisano Capital Iriga
CAPIZ
Roxas Airport
Pueblo de Panay Central Terminal
Robinsons Place Roxas
CEBU
Ayala Center Cebu
Ayala Malls Central Bloc 10 – Cebu
Central Bloc Ayala Mall
Gaisano Capital Danao
Gaisano Fiesta Mall
Gaisano One Pavilion Mall
Robinsons Cybergate Cebu
DAVAO DEL NORTE
NCC Tagum
Tagum City Hall
Robinsons Tagum
ILOILO
Iloilo Airport
Iloilo City Hall
Festive Walk Iloilo
Festive Walk Parade
Gaisano Capital Iloilo
Gaisano Capital Oton
Gaisano Capital Passi
Graciano Lopez-Jaena Park
Marymart Center
Robinsons Jaro
Robinsons Place Iloilo
Robinsons Place Pavia
The Shops @ Atria
DAVAO DEL SUR
Francisco Bangoy International Airport
Abreeza Mall
Azuela Cove
Davao City Health Office
Duterte Site – Admin Bldg.
Duterte Site – Presidential Suite
Duterte Site – PSG
Duterte Site – Secretariat Bldg.
Felcris Centrale Mall
Gaisano Mall of Davao
NCCC Mall Buhangin
Philhealth Office – Davao
Robinsons Cybergate Davao
Victoria Plaza Fast food
LANAO DEL NORTE
Robinsons Iligan
LEYTE
Duptours Terminal
Gaisano Capital Tacloban
Gaisano Capital Tacloban Central Mall
Ormoc Airport
Robinsons Place Ormoc
Robinsons Tacloban Main
MAGUINDANAO
Mall of Alnor-Mindanao
Superama
MISAMIS OCCIDENTAL
Labo Airport
Gaisano Capital Ozamis
MISAMIS ORIENTAL
Agora Terminal
Centrio Mall
El Salvador City Hall
Gaisano Mall CDO
Limketkai Mall Atrium
Ororama Cogon
Robinsons Cagayan de Oro
NEGROS OCCIDENTAL
Ayala Malls Capitol Central
Robinsons Cybergate Bacolod
Robinsons Place Bacolod
The District – North Point
NEGROS ORIENTAL
Evermall
Lee Super Plaza
Robinsons Place Dumaguete
UniTop Mall Dumaguete
SOUTH COTABATO
Robinsons Place Gensan
ZAMBOANGA DEL NORTE
Lee Plaza
ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR
Southway Square Mall
Yubenco Starmall
For more information on GoWiFi sites visit: https://www.facebook.com/262238357573155/posts/1318659545264359/?d=n.
Globe sets up Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations in affected regions
Globe has beefed up its Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations in Visayas and Mindanao, including Palawan to keep our kababayans connected. Those in operation include the following:
In Palawan:
- Brgy. Bucana Covered Court El Nido, Palawan
- Bodegatel, Barangay Sta. Monica Talipapa, Puerto Princesa City
- Wescom Road, Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City
In Visayas:
- Brgy. 3, La Carlota City, Negros Occidental
- Brgy. 1 Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental
- San Jose Gymnasium, San Jose, Negros Oriental
- Brgy. Suba, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental
- Bais City Gymnasium, Negros Oriental
- Tanjay Pubic Market grounds, Tanjay City
- AB Building, Zone 5, Rizal St., Sogod, Southern Leyte
- Kangleon Street, Brgy. Mambajao, Maasin City, Southern Leyte
In Mindanao:
- Tourism Information Center fronting Jollibee Mambajao, Camiguin
- Catarman Municipal Hall, Camiguin
- Poblacion 2 Near Rd. Pawnshop, Santiago Agusan del Norte
- Public Market, Brgy. 5, San Francisco, Agusan del Sur (near Enterprise Bank)
- Poblacion Prosperidad, Beside Overland Terminal, Agusan Del Sur
- City Hall Compound, Rizal St., Brgy. Taft, Surigao City
- Capitol Road, Brgy. Washington, Surigao City
- Public Market, Brgy. Mangagoy, Bislig City
- Poblacion, beside Gasul Outlet, Tubod, Surigao del Norte
- Poblacion, in front of PNP Office, Placer, Surigao del Norte
- Poblacion, Near 7-11, Claver, Surigao del Norte
#GlobeOfGood
Since deployment of relief efforts in several provinces in Visayas and Mindanao — Globe, along with its partners Ayala Foundation, Inc., GMA Kapuso Foundation, and Rise Against Hunger Philippines have already reached over 3,600 families.
Aiming to extend much-needed support for families affected by Typhoon Odette, relief packs provided to families include basic food and water supplies to help them get through with their daily needs.
Areas reached by the relief efforts so far include Bacolod, Bislig, Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro, Dinagat Islands, Dumaguete, Iloilo, Maasin City and Sogod in Southern Leyte, several areas in Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur.
Globe and Ayala Foundation turn over donations to Siargao Island (top row) and several barangays in Surigao del Norte (bottom row).
Globe and TM customers have since raised over PhP 490,000 worth of donations through their Globe Rewards points. Donation channels remain open through the new GlobeOne and the GCash apps.
To access #GCashGivesBack QR Codes of partner-beneficiaries, you may make donations by scanning those in this LINK.
For more information on Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging stations set up in the affected areas, please visit www.facebook.com/GlobeBridgeCom.
