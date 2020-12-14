Globe launches virtual donation drive for 12 charitable institutions

The pandemic may drag on but it does not stop Globe from pursuing its annual Christmas tradition of helping various non-profit organizations, this time through a virtual fund-raising drive benefiting 12 charitable institutions.

Through its 12 Days of Giving project, Globe is able to foster volunteering and sharing among its employees using GCash QR Codes which enable them to contribute any amount to the advocacies they believe in even while working from home.

“It is important to the company to enable its employees to contribute to society wherever they may be. We also want the act of giving to be as frictionless as possible. So this Christmas, Globe wishes to continue nurturing this culture by mobilizing our workforce to pay it forward using innovative digital solutions,” said Renato Jiao, Globe Chief Human Resource Officer.

The project also helps non-profit organizations in promoting their donation channels. This year’s beneficiaries have diverse advocacies.

Four of the beneficiaries focus on individuals and families who were severely affected by the recent calamities. Ayala Foundation’s Project Pananagutan assists Ayala Citizens and vendor partners, Kaya Natin’s Bangon Luzon, provide relief to families, Kusina ng Kalinga employs existing kitchens in Rizal and Bicol to continue feeding children beneficiaries, and The Philippine Red Cross monitors and assesses the on-ground situation on disaster-stricken areas and provides assistance.

For climate action, Globe supports Hineleban Foundation Incorporated whose main advocacy is to reforest the high mountain ranges of Mindanao, The Mead Foundation which conducts reforestation in Iba, Zambales, and WWF-Philippines which creates solutions to climate change, provides sustainable livelihood programs, and conserves the country’s richest marine and land habitats.

On the other hand, Smile Train provides free cleft palate repair surgery and speech therapy to underprivileged youth while Natasha Goulbourn Foundation’s 24/7 Hopeline helps in suicide prevention and emotional crisis hotline.

Meanwhile, in the area of education, Save the Children works with local government units and organizations to provide education to young children in the most deprived and marginalized areas in the country. Virtualahan provides a virtual school for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) to develop skills to become competitive employees and entrepreneurs using the power of technology.

Another partner, Walang Iwanan Alliance, aims to mitigate hunger in the most vulnerable, dense, and underserved areas of Metro Manila.

In the past two years, Globe has put up a physical tree, called The Purpose Tree, in its Taguig Headquarters. The tree was adorned with GCash QR Codes of partner organizations where employees and guests can donate.

Given the work from home set-up, Globe has transitioned the Purpose Tree to a fully virtual fundraising drive. To make it bigger, Globe expanded the beneficiary base of its internal Christmas donation drive from four to six organizations to 12 this year.

Globe has brought its culture of giving with the new virtual ways of working. Last March, the company ran its #OneGlobeVsCovid fundraising campaign among its employees where GCash was used as a primary donation platform. By the end of the three-week campaign, Globe, its employees, and Singtel were able to pool Php 27M in total (note that total funds raised from employees Php13M was matched by Singtel and Globe).

As a purpose-led company, Globe is committed to support 10 United Nations Social Development Goals. To learn more about Globe’s sustainability efforts, visit www.globe.com.ph