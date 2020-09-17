Globe Honored as Employer of the Year – Telecom Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

For the third consecutive year, Globe Telecom bagged the Gold Stevie Awards for Employer of the Year in Telecommunications. The company also received four other recognitions primarily for its efforts to secure the workplace and take care of its employees during the pandemic.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

“We are honored to receive the Stevie Award for Employer of the Year for Telecommunications.

Globe is always committed to the creation of a workplace that can provide a holistic development for our employees — where they can learn, grow, and help in nation-building. Even in these trying times, we will continue to dedicate each day to enhance the lives of our employees so that together we can create innovative products and solutions and be of better service to our customers,” said Renato Jiao, Globe Chief Human Resource Officer.

To create a high-performing organization through a purpose-driven workforce, Globe continues to come up with programs and opportunities that empower its employees such as flexible work arrangement even before the work-from-home (WFH) setup became the norm, a one-stop app for human resource requirements, flexible benefits program, learning interventions to sharpen employees’ technical and leadership skills, and paid time off for volunteering activities, among others.

As a result of these programs, Globe’s employee-centric organizational culture has been recognized widely in the industry in 2019. The organization has generated a 91% rating in the Sustainable Engagement Index, an above industry average rating in the Human Resource Asia Awards, and an 88% rating on the Organizational Health Index Score.

Globe also received two Silver Stevies for “Most Valuable HR Team” and the “Most Innovative Use of HR Technology During the Pandemic” for its WOW from Home: How Globe redefines working from home and DUDE Bot projects, respectively. The DUDE bot or Digital Usher for Disasters and Emergencies was created to monitor employees’ health and respond to their COVID symptoms as well as provide them with links to official resources and tips on how to deal with the virus.

WIth working from home becoming the standard arrangement, numerous challenges have surfaced. Globe responded to these challenges by providing WFH tools such as an updated mobile data plan and partially subsidized broadband plans, a virtual Information Technology bar with remote support, vacation leave encashment for personal finances or availment of gadgets, employee discounts on laptops, accessories, and ergonomic chairs, and an in-house courier service that buys and delivers groceries and other necessities.

The company also has an employee wellness program that connects employees to consultation channels for physical or mental health concerns. There are virtual wellness programs webinars, online workout sessions, and even quiz-show podcasts to keep employees healthy and happy.

Likewise, Globe provides work and meeting etiquette tips to ensure work-life balance and assist employees during the transition. It also led to bots that automate health check-ups, helpdesk, and give virtual recognition.

Globe also received a Bronze award for “Most Valuable Employer” for its COVID-19 response. Aware of its crucial role as a telco, Globe has implemented measures and strategies as early as February to ensure that customers are connected,while its employees remain safe from the virus. Members of the critical skeletal force are also provided additional support through food subsidy, free transportation, free accommodations, complete medical coverage, life insurance, personal protective equipment, and premium pay.

Globe’s Wonderful Employee Experience program also bagged a bronze for “Achievement in Employer Engagement.” The program’s purpose was to deliver a wonderful experience to employees, uplifting their lives, promoting their wellness, and engaging them to have their best Globe Life.

The awarding ceremonies will be held virtually on November 5, 2020.

