Another school year of online distance learning awaits learners and educators as the country continues to cope with the lingering impact of the pandemic.

Since the sudden shift from traditional to remote learning last year, the educational sectors are still struggling to keep up with the demands of digital learning. While some are privileged enough to have a strong support system and technology at their disposal, other students remain lacking, and this gravely affects the quality of education the students are receiving.

However, the passion and dedication of educators and institutions to provide the best learning solutions keep on burning.

In celebration of National Teachers’ Month and World Teachers’ Day, Globe will hold “Forefront: The 2021 National Conference on Digital Learning” on October 1, Friday, from 8 A.M. to 12 noon. The event will be live-streamed on the Globe Business Facebook page (facebook.com/globemybusiness).

Attendees of the conference will be grouped into breakout rooms to attend parallel sessions and listen to speakers from various academic disciplines.

Mark Arthur Abalos, Globe’s Segment Head for Education mentioned that invited speakers will discuss subjects ranging from technology integration across the curriculum such as virtual laboratories, digital libraries, e-tutoring, educational software, adaptation to new technologies, and more. Attendees will also be graced with the presence of technology leaders of different learning management systems like D2L Brightspace LMS, ClassIn, Google for Education, and Microsoft.

Thus, Globe encourages administrators, educators, policymakers, and teachers to participate in the conference, following the theme, “Transformative Online Pedagogies: Reimagining Education for Better Tomorrows”.

“Forefront aims to celebrate the ceaseless determination of educators and institutions to make learning possible for all, especially in this crisis, and to provide a venue to tackle new issues and solutions that have risen from the past year’s remote learning system,” Abalos said.

Educators and institutions from all over the country will come together to share their views regarding the current learning setup and how the continuous integration of technology in digital learning can transform the quality of Philippine education, all the while providing equal access for all Filipinos.

To register, log on to https://glbe.co/Forefront2021.

