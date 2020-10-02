Globe fires up 5G sites in Metro Manila cities: Find out if your location is 5G ready

Being the pioneer in 5G service in the country, Globe is committed to make this cutting-edge technology accessible to more areas in Metro Manila and nearby locations. Check if your area is in one of the newly-fired up 5G sites.

As part of this mission, Globe is delighted to announce the addition of new 5G locations in strategic areas in the following cities:

Quezon City: Commonwealth Ave., Tandang Sora Road, Mindanao Ave, Luzon Ave.

Manila: Abad Santos Ave., Rizal Ave., Honorio Lopez Blvd.

Marikina: Sumulong Highway, Bagong Silang

Caloocan: Quirino Highway, C3 Road, Congressional Road Ext.

Valenzuela: Pan Philippine Highway, Tamaraw Hill Road

Mandaluyong: Shaw Boulevard; Boni Ave.

Pasig: C. Raymundo Ave., Medical City Bus Stop

Las Pinas: Alabang Zapote Road, Marcos Alvarez Ave.

Makati: Pasong Tamo, JP Rizal, and strategic areas in Magallanes Village

Taguig: Lawton Avenue, Philippine Army, McKinley Road, and Forbes Park

Paranaque: East Service Road, Dona Soledad Ave., Dr. A. Santos Ave.

Strategic areas along SLEX and NLEX

Globe’s 5G network coverage expansion is a huge milestone—expanding from the central business districts of Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Makati, Rockwell Center, and Ortigas, as well as in strategic areas along EDSA and C5 to now more areas. This milestone also comes shortly after the announcement of the availability of mobile 5G to its Globe Prepaid and TM customers who have 5G devices and are within 5G areas.

With this expansion, more customers can experience faster speeds that they can use to stream movies and TV shows at the highest-quality; lower latency to play immersive online games with fewer lags; and clearest resolution for video chats. Businesses, learning institutions, hospitals, and other related industries in Metro Manila can also take advantage of the benefits of 5G’s next level connectivity.

To experience 5G to the fullest, customers have to make sure that they are on a Globe LTE or TM LTE sim paired with a 5G-enabled mobile device. Upgrading to a 5G phone is made easier and affordable with Globe Postpaid’s selection of the latest 5G phones that can be availed at much lower prices with ThePLAN. The introductory price and discounts applied to these mobile phones are available until September 30, 2020 via Globe’s online shop and stores nationwide.

In 2019, Globe became the first telco in Southeast Asia to launch 5G when it introduced its AirFiber broadband service for Globe at Home subscribers. Now, the service is also available to all Globe Platinum, Postpaid, and Prepaid customers.

To know more about Globe’s 5G network, visit globe.com.ph/5g.