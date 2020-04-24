Globe extends support to military frontliners manning command centers, checkpoints in Luzon

To keep security forces manning key military installations in Greater Metro Manila connected and updated with the AFP Chain of Command, Globe has extended its support by providing much needed gadgets, equipment and technology to the frontliners in uniform.

Globe has provided military frontliners in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with Cellular Signal Boosters, mobile phones with load credits and Globe at Home Prepaid WiiFi devices in their offices, communication trucks and vans and checkpoint stations deployed all over Luzon.

Globe hopes the support will make the exchange of guidance, information and communications between the different uniformed services–Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force–of the Armed Forces of the Philippines faster, reliable and accessible during the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) as a part of the government’s strategic campaign to stop the pandemic from further spreading in other parts of the country.

“Aside from sending day-to-day instructions to its different joint commands like the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) and Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM), our military frontliners also play a major role in implementing the ECQ by manning checkpoints in major thoroughfares in Metro Mania and all over Luzon. They are also expected to maintain high alert status against possible criminal syndicates or terrorist groups that might exploit the current situation. We need to help ensure that their communication lines remain open and working at all times,” Melvin Santos, Globe Corporate & Legal Services Group’s Division Head for Access and Regulation, said.

For his part, Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo, Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy, acknowledged the support given by the company.

“The Philippine Navy is grateful for the assistance received from Globe Telecommunication, Inc. in enhancing the Philippine Navy’s communication requirements as it helps the government mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation will ensure an improved communication connectivity among fleet-marine teams deployed to the different quarantine control points,” Bacordo added.

– Among the units that has received support from Globe include:

– The Philippine Navy Headquarters in Roxas Boulevard, Manila

– The Presidential Security Group in Malacanang Complex

– Army Signal Regiment in Ft. Bonifacio, Taguig City

– Philippine Navy Bonifacio Naval Station, Ft. Bonifacio

– AFP Communications Van stationed in SLEX, Cavitex

– Philippine Navy Frontline Support deployed at the Marikina Sports Complex Quarantine Facility

– Army station deployed at Marcos Highway in Marikina

Globe is also looking at the possibility of extending the assistance to boost the signal of more AFP units deployed in other parts of Luzon.

Globe has been providing fast, reliable and accessible internet access to various hospitals all over Metro-Manila and Luzon, including several government designated quarantine areas, supermarkets, NAIA terminals and in other key areas to keep people from being connected with their loved ones and be updated of all government efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.

















