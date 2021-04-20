As the health crisis continues to impact the country, many in the education sector, especially those in vulnerable communities, are having trouble staying digitally connected primarily because of financial constraints. With students and teachers struggling to keep up with the demands of remote learning, Globe is extending free data access to the Globe eLibrary and essential learning platforms of the national government until 2022.

To help make sure that the educational process is not hindered, Globe will extend the offer to cover the school year 2021-2022. The free access was offered by Globe to its customers last year to make it easier for everyone to learn and get resource materials from the Department of Education (https://commons.deped.gov.ph/), the Commission on Higher Education (https://phlconnect.ched.gov.ph/home) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (https://www.e-tesda.gov.ph/) without incurring data charges on their Globe or TM-powered smartphones.

“We endeavor to help enhance opportunities for self-learning by making quality content available to teachers and students. We hope our customers will take advantage of this free service to DepEd, CHED, and TESDA in cooperation with the DICT and NTC for their online learning requirements,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

DepEd Commons contains online review materials and Open Educational Resources (OER) authored by public school teachers who are subject matter experts. Teachers can retain, reuse, revise, remix, and redistribute the content by blending it with a learning management system to deliver a distance learning modality.

It also integrates the Globe eLibrary (https://globeelibrary.ph/), an online platform which features eLearning videos and age-appropriate and engaging e-books ranging from storybooks for children and young adults to textbooks on core subjects such as Math, Science, English, Filipino, Music, Arts, among others.

PHL CHED Connect, on the other hand, was developed by CHED and contains higher education course materials in text, media, and other digital assets that are useful for teaching, learning, and research purposes. Subject matters covered include humanities, architecture, business, engineering, IT, mass communications, criminal justice, agriculture, forestry and fishery among others.

For those interested in technical and vocational modules, the TESDA Online Program (TOP) makes training more accessible to Filipino citizens to widen their chances of employment or sources of livelihood. TOP offers free online courses such as Computer Systems Servicing National Certificate (NC) II, Food Processing NC II, Bread and Pastry NC II, Housekeeping NC II and other courses from sectors such as automotive, agriculture, entrepreneurship, healthcare, among others.

However, Globe reminds the public that while access to the said sites using the Globe/TM network will not entail any data charges, it does not cover the links outside the domains. Thus, all links clicked and visited will still incur standard data charges.

Apart from giving Globe and TM users free digital access to relevant online learning platforms, Globe is also committed to keeping netizens, especially the young ones, safe when they’re online. As such, Globe has developed Digital Thumbprint (DTP) online videos to help educate people regarding online safety, digital responsibility, online discernment and empowerment. More information on DTP may be found via https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/learning/digital-thumbprint.html#gref.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 4 on the provision of quality education and UNSDG No. 9 which highlights the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the 10 United Nations Global Compact principles and 10 UN SDGs.