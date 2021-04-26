To ensure that Filipinos are able to cope with mental and physical health concerns brought about by the pandemic, Globe encourages the public to access its “lifelines” such as Hopeline to receive free 24/7 mental health support, HealthNow to access health services, and Bantay Bata #163 to report domestic and child abuse.

Hopeline is a round-the-clock suicide prevention and crisis support desk of Natasha Goulbourn Foundation (NGF) created in 2012 with Globe providing the necessary technology for its operations. Since then, the hotline has received over 43,000 calls mostly related to depression, suicidal thoughts, and relationship problems in the last 2 years

Those who are in emotional crisis and in need of immediate assistance, may contact the hotline through 2919 (toll-free for all Globe and TM subscribers), (02) 804-HOPE (4673) or 0917-558-HOPE (4673).

“The uncertainties that surround us are a cause for anxiety and concern for many which could take its toll on our mental well-being. We intend for Hopeline to serve as a lifeline to those in need of support, and eventually help ease their burden,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe chief sustainability officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

The Department of Health (DoH) reported almost 600 suicide-related calls during the months of January and February 2021 alone. The National Center For Mental Health (NCMH) hotline also receives an average of 1,002 monthly calls, with suicide calls accounting for 289 each month.

These staggering figures have given rise to the importance of mental health support platforms that people can easily access. Thus, NGF also partnered with telehealth service integrator HealthNow to give the public more ways to reach the hotline. With the partnership, Hopeline can now be accessed in the HealthNow app’s Urgent Help button which can be found on the app’s welcome page.

“Hopeline Philippines is here to help those with depression and those going through emotional crises especially now during these trying times. It just takes one call to save a life to suicide. One line, one call, one life. Be one with us,” said Jean Goulbourn, president and founder of Natasha Goulbourn Foundation.

HealthNow is a joint undertaking of 917Ventures and AC Health. It is a mobile app that helps patients conveniently consult with a doctor, buy medicine for delivery, and schedule clinic appointments without leaving their homes. The app may be downloaded from Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.

Globe likewise continues to support the ABS-CBN Foundation, Inc.’s Bantay Bata #163 Helpline, which is free for all Globe and TM mobile phone users. It allows anyone to report child abuse especially during this period when children are at home most of the time. To call, simply dial #163.

