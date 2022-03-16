The pandemic posed many challenges to Filipino families – many survived through the guidance and leadership of the women in their communities.

For Kathleen Anne Quiambao, Mary Magaling, and Rebel Caadan, they did not let the hardships and unexpected situations get the better of them, as they stood strong and found ways to adapt to what life in the pandemic threw at them.

True to its commitment to creating a #GlobeOfGood, Globe became a bridge for these three women to become pillars of their homes during the health crisis. They were able to earn extra money through Globe’s products and services to keep their families afloat and ensure an uninterrupted learning environment for their kids.

Quiambao is the main contributor to their household income. She was previously employed but transitioned to online selling when she had to leave her job for health reasons. She now sells a variety of products in her online store, including frozen goods, apparel, and sanitation essentials. She has since gained a number of patrons who support her business and attributes the small successes of her online selling to Globe’s accessible internet connection in their area.

“Very convenient ‘yung may malapit na cell towers dito sa Mandaluyong para madali ma-access ang mga sites na gamit namin sa online selling,” she shared.

At the start of the pandemic, 60-year old Magaling found herself at the brink of bankruptcy and almost closed down her sari-sari store, which has been her primary source of livelihood for nearly two decades. Amid the lockdowns, she persevered to keep her store open to serve her customers within her neighborhood, especially those who became her suki and friends.

Magaling has been a mobile prepaid load retailer for years and intends to expand her reach and become a merchant of Electronic Commerce Payments Inc. (ECPay), another Globe affiliate that provides a wide array of services, ranging from bill payments, top-up load, electronic PINS, cash-ins, and money transfers.

“Hindi ko na masyadong alam ‘yung mga online o apps pero gusto ko subukan para dagdag kita. ‘Yan rin kasi ang hinahanap ng mga suki ko kaya gusto ko rin i-offer sa kanila.”

Meanwhile, Caadan, a mother of three children aged 7 to 14, uses Globe as her partner to prepare them for the future. They have challenges getting a broadband connection since they share a household with two other families, but are grateful that they are able to utilize mobile data for their online learning and communication with the teachers.

With her children experiencing difficulty keeping up with online classes, she makes sure that she is constantly available when they need help, closely coordinates with their teachers, and remains supportive to help them finish their studies.

The three women are part of the community where the Globe of Good and #BrigadangAyalaKaakay programs operate, which consists of a 12-week food distribution program that provides rice, fresh vegetables, canned goods, and bread to 10,000 families across Metro Manila.

At a food distribution event in Mandaluyong last month, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu expressed his gratitude and excitement at seeing the beneficiaries of San Roque Parish, Barangay Barangka Ilaya, Mandaluyong City. He emphasized Globe’s commitment to driving digital adoption by catering to the community’s needs through their products and services.

“A very big focus of Globe is sustainability. Conducting these types of programs allows us to help address the needs of the community, and continue to drive adoption of products that really serve our customers,” he said.

Cu added that employees and executives’ on-ground experiences in these programs are very valuable to the culture that they foster at Globe.

On top of its community engagement efforts, Globe continues to expand its network services to provide connectivity to more Filipinos, Cu said. Being a digital solutions provider, the company intends to strengthen its GCash e-money services for broader financial inclusion.

Globe supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 8, which promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all, and SDG No. 9 on fostering innovation. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact Principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

To learn more about Globe’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.