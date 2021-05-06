In celebration of International Labor Day, Globe Business, together with its corporate and SME partners, donated over 2,000 food packs to honor the hard work of medical frontliners who have relentlessly provided care for COVID-19 patients.

“In these trying times, we dedicate our Labor Day celebration to our medical frontliners whose resilience, bravery, and service continue to inspire us to remain hopeful. These modern-day heroes deserve our gratitude and support,” shared Peter Maquera, Senior Vice President for Globe Business. “Together with our partner companies, we were able to donate food packs to hospitals. This allowed us to not only show our appreciation to medical workers but also support local SMEs.”

Healthcare workers and staff of various hospitals in Metro Manila will benefit from this initiative. These hospitals include Pasay City General Hospital, Pasig City General Hospital, Philippine Lung Center in Quezon City, and San Lazaro Hospital.

For Globe Business, Labor Day is an opportunity to recognize the sacrifices of Filipino health workers in tirelessly facing the risks of the pandemic. It is also a chance to show support to them especially in this difficult time.

“Beyond the adversity, what’s amazing is how we help each other to power through regardless of the situation,” said IssaGuevarra-Cabreira, Globe Telecom’s deputy Chief Commercial Officer, in a video message thanking the company’s enterprise partners. “As business leaders, innovators, and visionaries, we inspire and motivate our employees and communities to make great strides through the crisis while keeping them safe and supported. Together, we will continue to persevere to overcome this crisis.”

For years, Globe has championed its cause of building a better world and staying true to its purpose of creating a “Globe of Good”, which is aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

To support one of the UN SDGs, which is to propel economic growth and development through infrastructure and innovation, Globe commits itself to drive initiatives that promote resilience, collaboration, and digital solutions, that will empower businesses to use their resources to uplift individuals, families, and communities as they rise beyond the pandemic.

To learn more about our enterprise solutions, get in touch with your Globe Business Account Manager or visit our website today.