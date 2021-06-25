Globe Business recently launched its Saludo SMEs media campaign with much fanfare, saluting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for their ingenuity and determination to adapt and evolve their businesses, while maneuvering through these changing times.

Centering on the message of “Tuloy Tayo,” Globe hopes to convey their support and encouragement to MSMEs that Globe Business will continue to uplift their businesses with innovative digital solutions for any challenge that may come their way.

Through Saludo SMEs, Globe leverages itself by providing MSMEs with the resources they need to effectively maneuver themselves through these changing times as their trusted digital solutions partner.

SALUDO!

Now in its third year, Saludo SMEs recognizes the power of technology as a transformative power for Filipinos from all walks of life — no matter if they are individuals, families, or enterprises.

In 2021, Globe Business aims to provide agile and affordable solutions that’ll help businesses secure their futures in our post-pandemic climate. With the Philippines ending 2020 with its worst economic performance yet, Globe Business hopes to imbue its partners with hope and optimism so together, they can move toward the future.

The campaign kicked off with a special message from Fernando Zobel De Ayala, President, and CEO of Ayala Corporation. He thanked the country’s MSMEs and their significant contributions to the nation. Additionally, he shared how Ayala, through the Ayala Enterprise Circle, is aiding MSMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic and that affects their actions in the future.

President and CEO of Globe Telecom Ernest Cu, meanwhile, restated Globe’s role in 2021 to empower Filipinos through technology and how Total Globe enables Filipinos to create meaningful innovations.

MORE GLOBE GOODIES TO WATCH OUT FOR

Saludo SMEs also launched Globe Business Upstart, Globe Business’ Loyalty Program for MSME owners to guide them through three core pillars—digital leadership, business enablement, and exclusive partnerships. Each pillar includes these rewards:

• Digital Leadership. Free IT certifications, employee product trainings, and MSME masterclasses

business enablement (member gifts, business consultations, product trials, and Ayala Enterprise Circle membership)

• Exclusive partnerships. C-Suite networking events, referral program, and co-branding campaigns

The launch also included the Ayala Tri-Pillar program where Globe Business, BPI, and the Ayala Enterprise Circle are working together to help MSMEs own their successes. Globe Business offers an array of solutions to help MSMEs in their digital journey while BPI BizTech provides a crafted loan program for our MSMEs. Finally, AEC extends exclusive perks and benefits with other Ayala companies to help Globe Business accounts save on expenses.