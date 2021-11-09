Globe bagged two prestigious honors from the CIO Academy Asia’s inaugural INSPIRE Tech Awards 2021, besting nominees from other Southeast Asian countries for their “Best Use of Data for Customer Experience Excellence” and “Best Use of Cloud to Increase Productivity.”

The Singapore-based INSPIRE Tech Awards 2021 acknowledged 17 end-user organizations last October 28, 2021 for their strategically deployed technology that aimed to address challenges in the shifting business landscape.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges based on business impact, productivity gains, customer experience improvement, innovativeness and creativity, and transformation resilience.

“We are very honored to receive this recognition. In fulfilling our mission of creating a Globe of Good, these awards remind us of our team’s impact in empowering Globe to quickly adapt to the ever changing digital economy. Our various technology solutions enable us to serve our customers better,” said Carlo Malana, Globe Chief Information Officer.

The company’s Information Services Group’s (ISG) Cloud entry, “Accelerating Digital Adoption Through Citizen Development” program, was also selected as a finalist in the Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards 2021 under the category “Best Achievement in Process Automation.”

Through this program, Globe employees are empowered to create automated business processes and address executional barriers using a platform that does not require programming knowledge.

“Citizen Development has accelerated digital transformation across the organization and has helped us become more efficient, cut down costs, and build resilience across different functions. Employees are now empowered to be creative and solve their problems. It speeds up the conversion of ideas into working applications and allows changes in real-time,” added Malana.

As of August 31, 2021, Globe has trained 663 employees and has 180 active apps deployed across the organization, with 12,700 unique active users. These apps improved the company’s business processes by 79.8%.

On the data and analytics front, Globe has taken strides to make data more accessible across the organization and implement more innovations. An established data foundation helps business groups make more informed decisions and enables use of AI to gain deeper insights. Data in motion is used to react real-time and take actions at the moment relevant for customers. This has led to significant improvements in customer satisfaction ratings despite the pandemic.

“This recognition means a lot to us. The true value of data is ultimately realized when it impacts users. All the fancy innovations and complex engineering work don’t matter much when they don’t make a difference to the customers we serve”, said Dan Natindim, Globe Vice President and Head of the Enterprise Data Office.

Globe strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. Globe is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributes to 10 UN SDGs.

