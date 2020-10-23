Globe bags Best Corporate Governance – Asia 2019 award for telecoms

Globe Telecom was recently awarded the “Best Corporate Governance – Telecoms – Asia 2019” from London’s Ethical Boardroom. Globe and its parent company, Ayala Corporation, are the only Philippine corporations recognized by the trailblazing magazine, with AC bagging the same award under the Holding category.

“We are proud and thankful to be recognized by the Ethical Boardroom for our corporate governance efforts. Corporate Governance is embedded in Globe’s culture and is at the heart of what makes the business successful as we continue to build value for all our stakeholders,” said Marisalve Ciocson-Co, Globe Chief Compliance Officer and Assistant Corporate Secretary.

The candidates, which are publicly listed companies and/or state owned enterprises, went through a challenging evaluation exercise conducted by the Ethical Boardroom’s internal and external research teams that balanced quantitative and qualitative analysis composed of CG pillars with 120 governance factors and supported by a set of key performance indicators.

Globe’s dedication to corporate governance was also repeatedly acknowledged by domestic and international award giving bodies, the latest of which came from Alpha Southeast Asia Magazine’s 10th Annual Poll for Institutional Investor Corporate Awards.

Globe is committed to upholding the 10 UNGC principles and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The company has also made it to the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year, proving its dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices that help shape society’s sustainable future.

